Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup
Comments

José Mourinho overlooks Spain as a World Cup contender while praising Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Follow us on Google!
Mourinho selected his country as the favorite to win
© Valerio Pennicino/Getty ImagesMourinho selected his country as the favorite to win

The Special One was once again a source of controversy when speaking about the World Cup. In an interview with Mediaset Italia, José Mourinho was asked about the title favorites and overlooked Spain while praising Brazil’s chances with Carlo Ancelotti as manager and Portugal.

Mourinho said: “Who’s going to win? I say Portugal, which has the potential to do it. Carletto is Carletto, even if people think Brazil can’t do it. But for me Brazil are one thing with Carletto and another thing without Carletto. I think they can do it.”

In his response, he also named three other potential winners, none of them Spain.: Argentina are the world champions. They look like a real team: united, compact and happy to play for the national team. France with the talent they have they could make three competitive teams. Someday the day should come for England too.”

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Mourinho names managers to improve Italy

A manager as experienced as Mourinho may eventually want to step away from the pressure of club football. Still, he is not ready to leave the day-to-day sensations of the profession yet.

Allegri was Mourinho’s choice to manage Italy (Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Allegri was Mourinho’s choice to manage Italy (Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Italy was the main topic of the conversation when he was asked about the international level. While he said he is not ready for that change in his career, he named a few managers the country could rely on amid its current crisis.

Advertisement
Kylian Mbappe watches on: Real Madrid president Florentino Perez pushes for Jose Mourinho’s return as manager’s release clause value comes to light

see also

Kylian Mbappe watches on: Real Madrid president Florentino Perez pushes for Jose Mourinho’s return as manager’s release clause value comes to light

Mourinho said: “I disagree with having to hire a foreign manager. Italy has people with charisma, quality and experience. You can’t have Carletto, but you can have Massimiliano Allegri, Antonio Conte, and there are more.”

Mourinho on Christian Chivu

The Portuguese coach has managed many clubs throughout his career. However, he is still best remembered for his time in Italy, where he won the treble with Inter. The club now looks ready to win Serie A with a former player of his, Christian Chivu, in charge.

Mourinho said: “Chivu was very smart. He didn’t go from the field to the bench in one week like other players did before. He worked in youth divisions, did courses. He had experience in a place like Parma, where there is less pressure. He went to Inter in an unstable situation and did a great job in his first year.”

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Carlo Ancelotti receives bad news as Eder Militao ruled out of Brazil’s 2026 World Cup: When is he expected to return for Real Madrid?

Carlo Ancelotti receives bad news as Eder Militao ruled out of Brazil’s 2026 World Cup: When is he expected to return for Real Madrid?

Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid have received another difficult injury setback after fresh confirmation over Eder Militao’s latest absence.

Endrick’s father criticizes Real Madrid: ‘He found happiness again in Lyon’

Endrick’s father criticizes Real Madrid: ‘He found happiness again in Lyon’

Endrick's father criticized Real Madrid as he praised Lyon.

Carlo Ancelotti and Brazil could suffer huge blow as Real Madrid’s Eder Militao receives worrying 2026 World Cup injury update

Carlo Ancelotti and Brazil could suffer huge blow as Real Madrid’s Eder Militao receives worrying 2026 World Cup injury update

Carlo Ancelotti’s preparations with Brazil may have taken an unexpected hit after fresh concern emerged over Real Madrid defender Eder Militao.

Report: Neymar backed by Santos and Brazilian FA with plan to convince Ancelotti ahead of World Cup

Report: Neymar backed by Santos and Brazilian FA with plan to convince Ancelotti ahead of World Cup

Santos and the Brazilian Football Confederation are reportedly focused on helping Neymar compete at the highest level to earn a spot on Carlo Ancelotti’s roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo