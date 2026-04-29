José Mourinho overlooks Spain as a World Cup contender while praising Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil

The Special One was once again a source of controversy when speaking about the World Cup. In an interview with Mediaset Italia, José Mourinho was asked about the title favorites and overlooked Spain while praising Brazil’s chances with Carlo Ancelotti as manager and Portugal.

Mourinho said: “Who’s going to win? I say Portugal, which has the potential to do it. Carletto is Carletto, even if people think Brazil can’t do it. But for me Brazil are one thing with Carletto and another thing without Carletto. I think they can do it.”

In his response, he also named three other potential winners, none of them Spain.: “Argentina are the world champions. They look like a real team: united, compact and happy to play for the national team. France with the talent they have they could make three competitive teams. Someday the day should come for England too.”

Mourinho names managers to improve Italy

A manager as experienced as Mourinho may eventually want to step away from the pressure of club football. Still, he is not ready to leave the day-to-day sensations of the profession yet.

Allegri was Mourinho’s choice to manage Italy (Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Italy was the main topic of the conversation when he was asked about the international level. While he said he is not ready for that change in his career, he named a few managers the country could rely on amid its current crisis.

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Mourinho said: “I disagree with having to hire a foreign manager. Italy has people with charisma, quality and experience. You can’t have Carletto, but you can have Massimiliano Allegri, Antonio Conte, and there are more.”

Mourinho on Christian Chivu

The Portuguese coach has managed many clubs throughout his career. However, he is still best remembered for his time in Italy, where he won the treble with Inter. The club now looks ready to win Serie A with a former player of his, Christian Chivu, in charge.

Mourinho said: “Chivu was very smart. He didn’t go from the field to the bench in one week like other players did before. He worked in youth divisions, did courses. He had experience in a place like Parma, where there is less pressure. He went to Inter in an unstable situation and did a great job in his first year.”

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