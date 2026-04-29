Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk gets real on Alisson’s potential Juventus move: ’It would definitely be a big blow’

Following a disappointing season, Liverpool are preparing for major changes to their squad, as Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson have announced their departures at the end of the campaign. While those exits are already significant, the Reds could face further losses, with Alisson Becker reportedly close to a move to Juventus. In response, Virgil van Dijk has broken his silence regarding the Brazilian’s potential departure.

According to Tuttosport, Alisson Becker has reached a personal agreement with Juventus to become their marquee signing. After being offered a three-year contract worth €4.5 million per season, the Brazilian is reportedly pushing to leave Liverpool at the end of the campaign. However, they are not willing to let him go on a free transfer, asking for a fee between €15–20M. In light of this, Virgil van Dijk has already warned that it would be a painful loss in every sense.

“There is always going to be a day where you – including myself – will go…We have been through everything together, positive things and some negative things unfortunately as well, so it would definitely be a big blow and a miss… He’s very important for me as one of the leaders in the team and I think he is very important on the pitch because I think he is one of the best – in my opinion the best – goalkeeper in the world,” van Dijk said, via ESPN.

Even though he is already 33 years old, Alisson has remained the undisputed starter for head coach Arne Slot. Not only is he crucial with his impressive saves, but his excellent distribution is key to the offense. Despite his significant impact on the team, the Reds do not seem open to offering him a contract extension beyond 2027, given that he is a veteran. As a result, the Brazilian star is looking to secure a long-term contract by leaving the team.

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool and Alisson Becker of Liverpool celebrate.

Liverpool target Giorgi Mamardashvili as a replacement for Alisson

Anticipating Alisson’s potential departure, Liverpool decided to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili in 2024, when he was shining at Valencia CF, paying €30 million. However, he only joined the squad in the 2025–26 season, serving as the Brazilian’s backup. Following several injuries to the 33-year-old goalkeeper, the Georgian has gained valuable minutes, making 18 appearances and showing solid quality to potentially take over as the starter under Arne Slot.

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Giorgi Mamardashvili would become the Reds’ starting goalkeeper if the Brazilian completes a move to Juventus. As his backup, head coach Arne Slot already has Freddie Woodman, who has also proven to be a fairly reliable option. However, neither has established as a true difference-maker—something Alisson Becker has consistently shown, including leading performances in the UEFA Champions League.

Alisson’s departure could create a leadership problem at Liverpool

Arne Slot might be gearing up for another tense season at Liverpool, with Alisson’s potential departure adding to the exits of Salah and Robertson. With this, they would lose three influential leaders who not only serve as captains but also play vital roles on the field. Consequently, the Reds will experience a significant leadership shift in the locker room, potentially causing some upheaval and placing increased pressure on Dominik Szoboszlai to assume a more prominent role.