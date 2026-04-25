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Why isn’t Erling Haaland playing for Manchester City vs Southampton in FA Cup semifinals?

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Erling Haaland of Manchester City
© Shaun Botterill/Getty ImagesErling Haaland of Manchester City

Manchester City have a chance this Saturday to reach another final and take a step closer to yet another title. They are facing Southampton in the FA Cup semifinals at Wembley Stadium, but Erling Haaland is not in the starting XI by decision of Pep Guardiola, who opted to rest some of the squad’s key stars.

Haaland will be on the bench, waiting for his opportunity to come on in the second half if the team needs him. His usual spot at center forward this Saturday will be filled by Omar Marmoush, the other striker the Citizens have on their roster.

The starting lineup to face Southampton also does not include key players such as Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marc Guehi, Bernardo Silva, Rodri and Jeremy Doku. Instead, stars like John Stones, Phil Foden and Rayan Cherki are in the lineup.

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The XI Pep Guardiola selected in pursuit of a place in the FA Cup final is: James Trafford; Matheus Nunes, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Nico Gonzalez, Mateo Kovacic; Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki, Phil Foden; Omar Marmoush.

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Southampton are looking to pull off an upset

While Manchester City are clear favorites to secure a spot in the FA Cup final, Southampton will give everything to pull off an upset and take that place in the showdown for the trophy from the Citizens.

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How to watch Manchester City vs Southampton in USA: 2026 FA Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

The Saints are currently competing in the Championship, the second tier of English soccer, where they have been performing well. They sit in fifth place in the standings, just four points behind second-place Ipswich Town.

To face Manchester City, coach Tonda Eckert selected the following XI: Daniel Peretz; Welington, Nathan Wood, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, James Bree; Caspar Jander, Cameron Bragg, Leo Scienza, Finn Azaz, Tom Fellows; Ross Stewart.

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