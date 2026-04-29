Report: Lionel Messi’s 2021 advice to Barcelona gains relevance as Cristian Romero emerge amid Alessandro Bastoni doubts

Barcelona have managed to remain one of the most competitive teams in Europe, winning LaLiga. However, they have not been able to restore defensive stability. For that reason, Alessandro Bastoni had emerged as the ideal candidate, Inter Milan are not particularly willing to let him leave. As a result, the Blaugrana are now reportedly turning their attention to Cristian Romero, who had already been recommended by Lionel Messi back in 2021.

According to Ferran Correas via Diario Sport, Lionel Messi recommended the signing of Cristian Romero in 2021 as a reliable reinforcement for the defensive line. However, Barcelona opted to sign Eric García instead on a free transfer. Following that, the Argentine defender joined Tottenham Hotspur for €54 million. While the Blaugrana missed the chance to sign him back then, they have now reportedly added him to their list of targets for the summer of 2026.

Alessandro Bastoni remains the top priority to strengthen the defense. However, Inter Milan are not willing to let him leave for less than €70 million, complicating any potential move. As a result, Barcelona have decided to add Cristian Romero to their shortlist, especially with Tottenham Hotspur close to relegation, reveals Diario Sport. However, the Blaugranas may seek a transfer move around €50-60M or even less if they are relegated.

While Romero is not a left-footed defender like Bastoni, Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco highly value his profile. At 28 years old, the Argentine brings leadership, quality on the ball, and a strong mentality in big matches, having been closely monitored throughout the season. For this reason, they see him as a player with a profile similar to Iñigo Martínez, capable of organizing the defensive line with his experience and decisiveness.

Tottenham captain Cristian Romero.

Cristian Romero was key in Lionel Messi’s Argentina World Cup team

Argentina managed to surprise everyone with their dominant performances at the 2022 World Cup, shining offensively through Lionel Messi and Ángel Di María. However, head coach Lionel Scaloni made a bold call-in defense by placing his trust in Cristian Romero, who went to became one of the standout players of the tournament, delivering consistently strong and decisive performances coupled with Nicolas Otamendi.

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With his competitive spirit, physicality, and excellent vision, Cristian Romero became an undisputed starter, playing a key role in winning the trophy. Upon arriving in the Premier League, the Argentine established as one of the most well-rounded defenders, holding his own against players like Virgil van Dijk and being considered one of the best in the league. For this reason, his potential move to Barcelona would be a huge boost to the team’s balance.

In the event that Tottenham Hotspur are relegated to the EFL Championship, the Blaugrana would be in pole position to secure his signing, offering him a guaranteed starting role and a highly competitive project. However, they would still have to compete with clubs such as Atlético Madrid and others from the Premier League, who have pursued his signing in recent seasons. With this in mind, he is expected to be at the center of a major transfer move.