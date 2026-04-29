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Cristiano Ronaldo matches own legendary Real Madrid winning streak record with Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr FC celebrates after winning
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr FC celebrates after winning

The night carried a familiar feeling, the kind that has followed Cristiano Ronaldo throughout his career, as Al-Nassr took a major step toward the title. The veteran forward once again found the moment when it mattered most, reinforcing his influence on a season that is quickly becoming historic.

The clash against Al-Ahli unfolded with tension and patience, as both sides struggled to create clear chances early on. The breakthrough finally arrived in the 76th minute, when Ronaldo rose to head home from a Joao Felix delivery, sending the stadium into celebration.

That goal shifted the balance entirely, and Kingsley Coman added a second late on to seal a 2-0 victory. The result pushed Al-Nassr further ahead at the top of the table, strengthening its grip on the Saudi Pro League title race.

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With the win, Jorge Jesus and his players moved eight points clear of second place, creating a gap that now feels decisive with only four matches remaining. The victory also extended the club’s remarkable run, as Jorge Jesus’s side reached 20 consecutive wins across all competitions.

Defensively, the performance stood out as much as the attacking moments. Al-Nassr registered another clean sheet, bringing its total to 17 in the league, underlining the balance that has defined their campaign.

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The record revealed

Beyond the result, a personal milestone added extra weight to the night. According to Transfermarkt‘s data, Ronaldo’s involvement in the victory meant he matched the longest winning streak of his club career, a record that dates back to his time at Real Madrid.

The number itself tells the story: 12 consecutive league wins in matches he has played, now replicated years later in a different league and at a very different stage of his career. It is a reminder that consistency has remained one of his defining traits.

The goal against Al-Ahli carried additional significance, as it marked Ronaldo’s 25th league goal of the season. He continues to chase the Saudi Golden Boot, sitting third just behind Julian Quinones (28 goals) and Ivan Toney, who has scored 27 goals this season.

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At 41, he also reached another milestone, scoring the 970th goal of his professional career. Each contribution adds another layer to a legacy that continues to evolve even in the later stages of his journey.

The road to a first major title

The bigger picture is now impossible to ignore. Al-Nassr stands on the verge of securing its first league title in years, and for Ronaldo, it would represent his first major domestic trophy with the club.

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His previous success in the region came in the Arab Club Champions Cup. Regardless of the accomplishment, neither FIFA nor the AFC recognizes the trophy as an official award. Thus, this campaign carries far greater significance.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo fires six-word warning shot at Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal after scoring 970th goal and edging closer to first Saudi Pro League title with Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo fires six-word warning shot at Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal after scoring 970th goal and edging closer to first Saudi Pro League title with Al-Nassr

The club’s latest victory over Al-Ahli reinforced its dominance, while the Portuguese forward once again stood at the center of a result that pushed the title closer.

Cristiano Ronaldo on verge of clinching his first Al-Nassr title 42 days before 2026 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo on verge of clinching his first Al-Nassr title 42 days before 2026 World Cup

For Cristiano Ronaldo, another defining chapter unfolded first, as Al-Nassr took a major step in domestic competition with a result that could reshape the final weeks of the season.

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores header for Al Nassr in key Saudi Pro League match vs Al Ahli

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores header for Al Nassr in key Saudi Pro League match vs Al Ahli

Al Nassr took the lead against Al Ahli in the Saudi Pro League thanks to a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo.

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al-Ahli in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al-Ahli in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Al Nassr clash with Al-Ahli in Matchday 30 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Check out full viewing information, including kickoff times and where to watch the game live on TV and streaming platforms across the United States.

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