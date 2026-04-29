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Real Madrid face deadline in José Mourinho race as Benfica release clause has expiration date

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Mourinho could leave Benfica
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesMourinho could leave Benfica

The search for a new manager may begin very soon for Real Madrid after a year without trophies. However, they may not have much time to think if they want José Mourinho, because his release clause at Benfica has an expiration date.

If Florentino Pérez wants to hire Mourinho to replace Álvaro Arbeloa, he would have to pay the release clause. According to Fabrizio Romano, May is the last month in which the Portuguese manager can trigger that option for 3-4 million euros.

That date would come after the season ends. The Athletic says it is 10 days after Benfica’s final match, which would make May 27 the final chance to activate the clause. What would have to happen first is for Real Madrid to decide who they want.

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Mourinho isn’t thinking about Real Madrid

There is nothing confirmed about Real Madrid yet. In a season without trophies, their slim chance of winning one is in La Liga, but they are 11 points behind Barcelona with just five matches remaining.

Mourinho was Real Madrid’s manager from 2010 to 2013

Mourinho was Real Madrid’s manager from 2010 to 2013

Talk around Mourinho as a preferred option for club president Pérez has fueled rumors about a return to the club where he managed before. It is not something the manager appears to be thinking about.

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José Mourinho overlooks Spain as a World Cup contender while praising Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil

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José Mourinho overlooks Spain as a World Cup contender while praising Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil

Mourinho was asked about the possibility of managing Real Madrid this year in an interview with Mediaset Italia, and he gave a clear answer focused on the present: My next goal is taking Benfica to the Champions League.”

Benfica’s season under Mourinho

Benfica have not had the season expected after Mourinho’s arrival. Even if they have not lost in the Primeira Liga, they are seven points behind Porto with three matches remaining. In the Taça de Portugal they were eliminated by Porto in the quarterfinals. Their Champions League run ended against Real Madrid in the playoff.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
José Mourinho overlooks Spain as a World Cup contender while praising Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil

José Mourinho overlooks Spain as a World Cup contender while praising Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil

José Mourinho didn't even mention Spain when he was asked about World Cup favorites, as he also named Brazil and Carlo Ancelotti highly.

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With Kylian Mbappe at the center of a shifting project and Jose Mourinho stirring intrigue from afar, Real Madrid finds itself at a crossroads that could redefine its immediate future.

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