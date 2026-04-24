2026 World Cup missed dream could be blessing in disguise as Pep Guardiola open to accepting Italy, but one major issue must be solved first

Italy may have endured another painful setback on the international stage, yet the conversation has quickly shifted toward an unexpected opportunity. Pep Guardiola has emerged as a name linked with the national team, raising hopes that a disappointing chapter could lead to a remarkable new beginning.

The national team is searching for direction after recent turbulence, and the idea of appointing one of soccer’s most decorated managers has captured attention. While Manchester City remains his current home, the idea of leading the Azzurri has evolved from distant fantasy into a scenario being actively considered behind the scenes.

Italy has long been one of soccer’s traditional powers, but recent years have brought frustration and inconsistency. Missing major targets and struggling to regain former authority has increased pressure on the federation to rethink its entire project.

That is why Guardiola’s name has generated such excitement. His reputation for building elite teams, modern tactical systems, and winning consistently makes him an appealing candidate for a nation seeking renewal.

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City.

What’s more, the Spaniard is said to be willing to consider such an opportunity if approached. Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that he would ‘happily listen’ to an offer from the Italian federation, especially as questions continue to surround his long-term future in England.

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The huge obstacle revealed

There is, however, one major issue standing in the way. Pep Guardiola’s current salary level is considered far beyond what the Italian federation would normally be able to afford. La Gazzetta dello Sport states Guardiola earns around $16.4 million net per season plus bonuses, with some estimates placing the overall package even higher. By comparison, recent Italian national team coaches have earned far smaller figures.

Roberto Mancini reportedly received around $3.5 million annually, while other recent national team managers were below that mark. The financial gap is enormous, meaning a normal federation contract would be difficult to structure.

Because of that reality, the Azzurri may need outside help if it wants to make the move possible. Thus, the report suggests commercial partners and sponsors could be asked to support any deal. There is already a precedent. When Antonio Conte became Italy’s coach in 2014, part of his salary was reportedly backed through sponsorship arrangements.

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Spanish newspaper Marca mentions Puma as a possible example of a partner that could play a role, given the company’s links within soccer and commercial reach. Without that kind of support, landing Guardiola would be highly complicated.

Why Guardiola could be interested

Several other outlets, including talkSPORT, claim the Italian federation would be eager to speak with him once internal elections and leadership decisions are completed. The next president of the federation is expected to shape the direction of the national team, making the coaching appointment a priority.

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Despite his immense success with Manchester City, the 55-year-old has previously spoken about wanting to experience international soccer. Managing at a World Cup or UEFA Euro has often been mentioned as a challenge that interests him. “I would like to experience a major international tournament,” Guardiola said in an earlier press conference.

International management could also offer a different rhythm after years of intense club soccer. Rather than the relentless weekly demands of league and cup competition, a national team role provides more preparation windows and fewer matches.

His strong connection with Italy

Another factor fueling the rumors is Guardiola’s history with Italy. He played in Serie A with Brescia and Roma, learned the language, and developed a lasting appreciation for the country’s soccer culture. That personal connection matters.

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Guardiola of Brescia in action in 2001

Italy would not feel like an unfamiliar destination, but rather a soccer environment Guardiola already understands and respects. Even former Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci has publicly endorsed the possibility. “I would start again with Guardiola. He is the right man for Italy. I know it is not easy, but dreaming costs nothing.”