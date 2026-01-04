Trending topics:
‘He can push me anytime, anywhere’: Joan Garcia keeps 2026 FIFA World Cup dream alive as Barcelona keeper outsmarts everyone with one ridiculous viral moment (VIDEO)

By Martina Alcheva

Joan Garcia and Gerard Martin of FC Barcelona interact
© Getty ImagesJoan Garcia and Gerard Martin of FC Barcelona interact

The first Catalan derby of 2026 delivered tension, hostility, and a moment so absurdly clever that it instantly went viral. With Joan Garcia battling for a 2026 World Cup spot by returning to hostile territory and Gerard Martin alongside him in defense, Barcelona was pushed to its limits by a fearless Espanyol side at the RCDE Stadium. What ultimately decided the match was not dominance or control, but nerve, timing, and a flash of sheer soccer intelligence that perfectly captured the madness of a derby night.

Barcelona left with a 2-0 win, but the scoreline tells only a fraction of the story. For long stretches, Espanyol was the better side. The home crowd sensed vulnerability. Chances fell their way. And yet, one defining intervention flipped the emotional tide of the match and became the moment everyone talked about afterward.

From kickoff, the match unfolded in a way few recent derbies have. The White and Blue played with urgency, intensity, and belief, feeding off a hostile RCDE Stadium that was especially unforgiving toward its former goalkeeper. Barcelona, meanwhile, looked stiff and disconnected, struggling to impose rhythm or create clean chances.

All eyes were on Joan Garcia. His decision to leave Manolo Gonzalez’s side for the Blaugrana last summer had turned him from savior to villain in the eyes of the home support. According to Sport, whistles, insults, and banners greeted him before kickoff, with chants labeling him a traitor and worse. The hostility did not fade once the ball started rolling. If anything, it intensified with every touch. Yet the Spaniard responded in the only way a goalkeeper can: by stopping everything.

He made six saves inside the box, including multiple one-on-one interventions that kept Barcelona alive. One reflex stop from Pere Milla’s close-range header late in the first half looked destined for the net. Another intervention denied Roberto Fernandez after a chaotic scramble. But there was one moment—brief, instinctive, and borderline surreal—that elevated his performance from excellent to unforgettable.

Watch the moment of madness — and genius

Midway through the first half, Espanyol broke forward on a lightning counterattack. A shot was parried into a dangerous area, and the rebound looked certain to be turned in. Gerard Martin was nearby—but not close enough.

In a split second, Joan Garcia made a decision no coaching manual prepares you for. He physically pushed his defender forward, straight into the ball’s path, turning his own defender into a human barrier and blocking what would have been a tap-in. It worked, the stadium gasped, and social media exploded.

After the match, Martin laughed off the incident and embraced it fully, saying, “No issue at all. Joan did exactly what had to be done to save the goal. He can push me anytime, anywhere — if it’s for this badge. Joan Garcia is the best goalkeeper in the world. I trust him with my life. We protect each other. We fight for each other. I’ll give everything — everything—for this club.”

