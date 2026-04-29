Mohamed Salah injury update: Liverpool, Egypt optimistic after hamstring scare

Liverpool have been closely monitoring Mohamed Salah’s fitness due to a hamstring injury, as have the Egypt national team. However, the latest updates have brought reassurance to all parties involved.

After being substituted in the 59th minute of last Saturday’s Premier League match against Crystal Palace, Salah sparked concern, with fears even emerging that his season with the Reds—and therefore his tenure at the club—could be over.

“Liverpool FC can confirm Mohamed Salah is expected to be available to play again before the end of this season,” the English side said on Wednesday in a statement published on their official social media accounts. The news was well received by fans, who quickly flooded the post with likes and comments.

This will allow the Egyptian winger to properly bring his time with the Reds to a close. His departure at the end of the 2025–26 campaign has already been confirmed, making each remaining match all the more significant.

Tweet placeholder

When will Salah return?

While Liverpool did not provide a specific recovery timeline, the expectation that he will return before the end of the season is telling. There is only one month left in the English campaign, during which the Reds will play four Premier League matches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Premier League 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

The next one comes this Sunday against Manchester United, in a crucial clash in the race to qualify for the next UEFA Champions League. After that, Liverpool will face Chelsea, Aston Villa and Brentford. The final match is scheduled for May 24, meaning Salah’s return is expected before that date.

Egypt set to have Salah fully fit

Liverpool are not the only ones with reason to be encouraged by the positive medical update. Salah’s expected return before the end of the club season means he should arrive at the World Cup in peak condition and with match fitness.

see also Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr reportedly emerge as frontrunners on Mohamed Salah’s free-agent arrival

After club competitions wrap up in the final days of May, head coach Hossam Hassan will have to finalize the 26-man squad by June 1. From there, the national team will travel to North America for final preparations ahead of the tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On June 6, Egypt are scheduled to play a friendly against Brazil in Cleveland, which will serve as their final major test before the start of the World Cup. Their opening match is set for June 15 against Belgium in Group G, followed by games against New Zealand and Iran.