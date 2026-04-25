How to watch Manchester City vs Southampton in USA: 2026 FA Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Manchester City vs Southampton on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Manchester City vs Southampton WHAT FA Cup WHEN 12:15pm ET / 9:15am PT • Saturday, April 25, 2026

WHERE ESPN+ STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Manchester City marches into Wembley Stadium for their eighth consecutive FA Cup semi-final, looking to add another piece of silverware to their crowded trophy cabinet. As the undisputed favorites, Pep Guardiola‘s side is hitting peak form at the perfect time, fresh off a commanding 4-0 quarter-final victory against Liverpool. The Citizens are chasing their eighth FA Cup title and view this clash as a critical step toward that goal, bringing immense experience and a high-powered offense to the national stadium.

Southampton, meanwhile, arrives as the ambitious underdog with dreams of a monumental upset. Currently flying high in the Championship and riding a 20-game unbeaten streak, the Saints are aiming to become the first non-Premier League team to reach the final since 2008. For them, this match isn’t just a cup tie; it’s an opportunity to make a statement and replicate their historic 1976 FA Cup triumph, turning their incredible season into a legendary one.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

This semi-final presents a classic clash of trajectories. Manchester City is executing its typical late-season surge, a period where Guardiola‘s squad becomes a relentless machine fine-tuned for high-stakes encounters. Their recent results and dominant performances underscore a team in full control of its destiny. In contrast, Southampton is in the midst of a dream season, balancing a fierce push for automatic promotion to the Premier League with this historic cup run. This match at Wembley represents the ultimate test of their progress and resilience against an elite opponent.

The tactical battle will likely be defined by Manchester City‘s control of possession against Southampton‘s disciplined defensive structure. City, the only Premier League team averaging over two goals per game, will leverage the wide Wembley pitch to stretch the Saints‘ defense and create openings. Expect Southampton to absorb immense pressure, looking to stay compact and frustrate City‘s attack while seeking opportunities on the counter. The key for the Saints will be whether they can withstand the inevitable offensive waves from one of Europe’s most potent teams.

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Motivation is sky-high on both sides, but for different reasons. For Manchester City, winning is the expectation; anything less than a comfortable victory would be seen as a major failure. Their familiarity with Wembley makes it a second home, and the drive to continue their domestic dominance is palpable. For Southampton, this is a free shot at glory. They carry the hope of their fans and the pride of the Football League, fueled by the possibility of orchestrating one of the great FA Cup giant-killings in recent memory.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, Manchester City has held a clear advantage in this fixture. The Premier League giants have defeated Southampton in 10 of their last 15 meetings, establishing a pattern of dominance that they will look to continue on the big stage at Wembley. While the Saints have managed to cause problems in the past, the overall trend heavily favors the team from Manchester.

Looking at the last five encounters, the dynamic is slightly more nuanced. City has secured three victories, but Southampton managed a memorable 2-0 win in the 2023 EFL Cup and held them to a 0-0 draw in their most recent clash during the 2024/25 season. In that scoreless draw, City dominated the statistics with 26 shots to Southampton‘s two, but the Saints‘ resolute defending earned them a hard-fought point.

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Several key statistical trends emerge from their recent history. Notably, the ‘both teams to score – no’ outcome has occurred in four of the last five matchups, suggesting that one side often manages to shut out the other. Manchester City has kept two clean sheets in that span. Goals have been moderate, with an average of 2.4 total goals per game across the last five fixtures, indicating that while City often wins, the games aren’t always high-scoring affairs.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers face significant selection headaches due to injuries to key players ahead of this crucial Wembley showdown.

Manchester City‘s defensive stability is under threat with both Rúben Dias (hamstring) and Josko Gvardiol (broken leg) ruled out. Furthermore, midfield anchor Rodri is a major doubt after leaving the recent match against Arsenal with physical discomfort, potentially forcing a significant tactical shuffle from Pep Guardiola.

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Southampton is also dealing with absences. Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is unavailable due to a wrist injury, and defender Mads Roerslev is sidelined with a knee issue. While not as extensive as City‘s injury list, these absences impact crucial positions for the Championship side as they prepare for their biggest test of the season.

Manchester City Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Nico, Silva; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

This lineup reflects a focus on overwhelming offensive power, led by the formidable Erling Haaland. With Rodri potentially out, the midfield duo of Nico and Silva will be tasked with establishing control and dictating the tempo. The makeshift defense will be under pressure to contain Southampton‘s attacks, relying on individual quality to compensate for a lack of cohesion.

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Southampton Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Peretz; Bree, Harwood-Bellis, Wood, Manning; Downes, Charles; Matsuki, Archer, Azaz; Larin

Southampton is expected to field a familiar and resilient lineup that has served them well during their unbeaten run. The midfield engine room of Flynn Downes and Shea Charles will be critical in breaking up City‘s play. Cyle Larin will lead the line, tasked with holding up the ball and testing a City backline that is missing its primary starters.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Manchester City vs Southampton live stream exclusively on ESPN+. The platform is available on a wide range of devices, including web browsers, mobile phones (iOS and Android), tablets, and smart TVs such as Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

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A subscription to ESPN+ not only gives you access to the FA Cup but also a host of other top-tier soccer competitions. You can stream every match from leagues like La Liga, Bundesliga, and NWSL, ensuring you never miss a moment of the action from around the world.

The service is priced at $11.99 per month or you can opt for an annual plan to save on the overall cost. The subscription gives you access to all live and on-demand content available on the platform without any hidden fees.

SEE MORE: Find our comprehensive FA Cup TV schedule for more upcoming matches.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

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