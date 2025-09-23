Trending topics:
Carabao Cup
How to watch Lincoln City vs Chelsea in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Carabao Cup

By Leonardo Herrera

Tosin Adarabioyo of Chelsea
© Alex Livesey/Getty ImagesTosin Adarabioyo of Chelsea
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Lincoln City vs Chelsea on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Lincoln City vs Chelsea
WHAT Carabao Cup
WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Tuesday, September 23, 2025
WHERE Paramount+
Match Overview

Chelsea enter Carabao Cup play looking to turn the page after a rough stretch that included a Premier League loss to Manchester United and a tough Champions League opener against Bayern. Despite those setbacks, the Blues remain one of the most talented squads in England and will look to prove it.

They now face League One’s Lincoln City, who come in riding strong domestic form and sitting third in the standings. With Chelsea aiming to reestablish their momentum and the Imps dreaming of a cup upset, this matchup carries plenty of intrigue—make sure you don’t miss it.

More details on how to watch

7-day free trial
After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to EFL Championship, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Serie A, Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol, and more.
Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Paramount+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:
1. After clicking the ‘Try It Free’ button, you’ll see the following page that explains the two choices you’ll find. Click ‘Continue’ to be presented with the options:
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
