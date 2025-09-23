How to watch Liverpool vs Southampton in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Carabao Cup

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Liverpool vs Southampton on US television and via legal streaming: WHO Liverpool vs Southampton WHAT Carabao Cup WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Tuesday, September 23, 2025 WHERE Paramount+ FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Liverpool shift their focus to Carabao Cup action after edging past Everton in a hard-fought Premier League clash that vaulted them into first place in the standings. The squad led by Mohamed Salah, now looks to carry that energy into knockout play, where they’re considered among the frontrunners for the trophy.

Standing in their way are Southampton, a EFL Championship side battling for rhythm this season but motivated to deliver a statement performance against one of England’s powerhouses. Don’t miss a chance to see if the Reds can keep rolling or if the Saints can shock the favorites.

How to watch the game Paramount+ is now offering a Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.

After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.

Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to English League Cup, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes EFL Championship, EFL League One, EFL League Two, Serie A, Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; The Women’s Cup; NWSL; Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol; and other competitions.

Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.

Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Paramount+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

Free resources available to you World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.

If you're abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk's guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

