Barcelona sets return date for Lamine Yamal: When will he be back on the field?

Lamine Yamal remains sidelined for Barcelona after suffering a muscle injury while on duty with the Spanish national team during the last international break. The 18-year-old forward has not played since and has missed both LaLiga and UEFA Champions League action for the Blaugrana.

Interestingly, Barcelona has managed well in Yamal’s absence. The Catalan club recorded back-to-back wins: a 6-0 thrashing of Valencia in LaLiga followed by a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Newcastle United in the Champions League league phase.

Still, head coach Hansi Flick knows how valuable Yamal is to the team and is eager to have him back. The German manager has already ruled the youngster out of the upcoming LaLiga clash with Getafe on Sunday, September 21. Flick will once again need to reshuffle his attack as Barcelona look to maintain their momentum without one of their brightest stars.

Possible return targeted for PSG clash

The good news for Barça fans is that Yamal’s recovery is progressing. The teenager has shared updates on social media, posting videos of himself working individually in the gym as part of his rehabilitation program.

Lamine Yamal scored 5 goals in 23 Champions League games he played with Barcelona.

If all goes as planned, Yamal could make his comeback on October 1, when Barcelona host Paris Saint-Germain in the second matchday of the Champions League league phase at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Montjuïc.

Until then, he is expected to miss at least two more fixtures: Real Oviedo on September 25 and Real Sociedad on September 28. That means Flick will need to continue rotating his options in attack for the rest of September.

Lewandowski’s return provides balance

While Yamal’s absence is a setback, Barcelona have been boosted by the return of Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker scored twice in the 6-0 demolition of Valencia and then started against Newcastle at St. James’ Park, showing that he remains a crucial part of Flick’s plans.

Lewandowski is likely to retain his place in the starting lineup, supported by a talented cast of attackers including Marcus Rashford, who scored Barcelona’s goals in their Champions League opener, as well as Ferran Torres and Raphinha.

