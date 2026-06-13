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Why Fermin Lopez is missing the 2026 World Cup for Spain

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Fermin Lopez of Spain.
© Getty ImagesFermin Lopez of Spain.

Spain enters the 2026 World Cup as one of the heavy favorites to lift the trophy and capture the second world title in their history, looking to replicate the magic of their historic 2010 run in South Africa.

However, La Roja will have to mount their championship charge without the services of Barcelona’s standout midfielder, Fermín López, who was forced off the roster just weeks before the tournament.

The 23-year-old offensive midfielder is missing the World Cup after suffering a fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot during the final stretch of the La Liga season.

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While initial on-site evaluations raised hopes that the issue was a minor fissure requiring just two weeks of rest, an MRI scan later revealed a complete fracture of the little toe metatarsal.

López underwent a successful corrective surgical procedure to repair the bone. However, with an estimated recovery window of at least two months, his dreams of making his World Cup debut in North America were instantly shattered.

List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

see also

List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

Fermin Lopez’s impressive season at Barcelona

Fermin Lopez emerged as one of the driving forces behind the Blaugrana’s successful push for the La Liga title. Throughout the season, the 23-year-old featured in 48 matches across all competitions, racking up a stellar 13 goals and 17 assists.

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López was equally lethal on the European stage, serving as a pillar during Barcelona’s run to the Champions League quarterfinals. He matched Lamine Yamal as the team’s top scorer in the tournament with six goals.

Additionally, the duo stood alone as the only Barcelona players to achieve double-digit goal contributions in both domestic and European play this year. His plane ticket to North America was locked in, but this untimely foot fracture means his grand introduction to soccer’s biggest stage will have to wait.

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