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Why isn’t Bukayo Saka starting for England against DR Congo at the 2026 World Cup?

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Saka begins on the bench
© Charlotte Wilson/Getty ImagesSaka begins on the bench

Dropping Bukayo Saka from the starting lineup right before a massive 2026 World Cup Round of 32 clash with DR Congo has instantly set off alarm bells for England fans. With manager Thomas Tuchel making massive tactical calls to keep the Three Lions’ tournament hopes alive, the sudden benching of their explosive star is dominating the pre-game talk.

England begins its knockout campaign against DR Congo in Atlanta, with Thomas Tuchel’s side aiming to continue its unbeaten run and move closer to its World Cup ambitions. The Three Lions finished top of their group, while DR Congo reached the knockout stage as one of the best third-placed teams after producing one of the biggest stories of the tournament.

The match presents a difficult challenge for England because DR Congo have already shown they can frustrate elite opposition. The Leopards held Portugal to a 1-1 draw, pushed Colombia close, and secured a historic qualification after defeating Uzbekistan 3-1.

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England’s route has been more comfortable on paper, with victories over Croatia and Panama helping the team finish first in Group L. However, performances have created debate, especially after a goalless draw against Ghana where Tuchel’s side struggled to break down a deep defensive structure.

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Players of England pose for a team photograph

Why isn’t Anthony Gordon starting for England against DR Congo at the 2026 World Cup?

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Why isn’t Anthony Gordon starting for England against DR Congo at the 2026 World Cup?

The reason Bukayo Saka is dropped to the bench

The Arsenal winger has been one of the most important players in Tuchel’s squad, but the manager has decided to manage his workload during the knockout stages. According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein“Noni Madueke back as Bukayo Saka continues to manage fitness, Declan Rice replaces Morgan Rogers & Djed Spence starts as expected.”

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The reason behind Saka’s absence is linked to a lingering Achilles issue that has been monitored since before the tournament. Tuchel has been cautious with the winger’s minutes, using him carefully rather than risking a more serious problem that could affect England’s later matches.

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Per Sofascore’s statistics, Saka has contributed 1.7 goals/assists per 90 minutes at the World Cup so far, showing his importance despite limited involvement earlier in the tournament. However, it has been suggested that the winger has not looked completely comfortable physically, leading England’s staff to prioritize keeping him available.

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Why Thomas Tuchel is protecting Saka

Saka’s importance to England is clear, especially in knockout football where individual moments often decide games. His ability to beat defenders, create chances, and deliver dangerous final balls makes him one of the players Tuchel can rely on when England needs inspiration.

Bukayo Saka #7 of England.

Bukayo Saka #7 of England.

The winger started England’s final group match against Panama after previously being managed carefully, but the coaching staff appears determined to avoid pushing him too hard. With a potential deep run ahead, preserving Saka’s fitness could become a major factor.

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