Why isn’t Anthony Gordon starting for England against DR Congo at the 2026 World Cup?

Leaving Anthony Gordon out of the starting XI has instantly fueled the fire ahead of England’s do-or-die Round of 32 battle with DR Congo. With Thomas Tuchel throwing a major tactical curveball right before kickoff, fans are demanding answers. Dive into the exact reason behind this debated lineup change as the Three Lions gear up to fight for their World Cup survival.

With the release of the team news, the mystery surrounding Anthony Gordon’s exclusion became clearer. Marcus Rashford has retained his place on the left wing after impressing during England’s recent performances, with Tuchel rewarding the Manchester United forward for his form rather than making another change.

According to multiple pre-match reports, Rashford’s display against Panama convinced the England manager to maintain continuity heading into the knockout stage. Gordon featured prominently in the opening group matches against Croatia and Ghana but struggled to consistently influence proceedings, leaving the door open for Rashford to seize the opportunity.

Tuchel’s decision appears to be based on tactical considerations as much as individual form. DR Congo has built its tournament success on a disciplined defensive structure, and Rashford’s pace, experience and direct running are viewed as qualities that could help unlock a compact back line.

Rather than indicating a loss of confidence in Gordon, the selection reflects England’s depth in attacking positions. Gordon remains a valuable option from the bench should Tuchel require fresh energy later in the contest.

*More to follow…