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Has England ever won a World Cup? History, records, and best finishes

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Players of England pose for a team photograph
© Getty ImagesPlayers of England pose for a team photograph

Every time the World Cup rolls around, England carries the massive weight of history and the hopes of a soccer-obsessed nation. Despite having one of the most iconic identities in the sport, the same burning question continues to echo for every new generation of fans: has England actually ever won the whole thing? Diving into the Three Lions’ all-time records and best finishes reveals the wild, emotional rollercoaster behind its tournament history.

With Thomas Tuchel leading England at the 2026 World Cup, the national team arrived with a squad filled with world-class talent, including captain Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, and Declan Rice. After dominating qualifying with a perfect record, England now hopes to turn impressive performances into the one achievement that has escaped many talented squads throughout history.

England’s road to the 2026 World Cup began dominantly. The national team qualified after winning all eight matches in their group, scoring 22 goals and conceding zero, showing the defensive discipline and attacking quality expected from a side considered among the tournament contenders.

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Under Tuchel, the Three Lions have developed a more aggressive tactical identity, usually operating in a 4-2-3-1 formation built around pressing, midfield control, and attacking flexibility. The German coach has focused on creating a strong team environment while relying on the individual brilliance of players who can decide matches at the highest level.

England head coach Thomas Tuche

England head coach Thomas Tuche

Has England ever won a World Cup?

Yes, England has won the FIFA World Cup once in its history. The national team lifted the trophy on home soil in 1966, creating the greatest moment in English soccer history.

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Managed by Sir Alf Ramsey, England defeated West Germany 4-2 after extra time in the final at Wembley Stadium. The match became legendary because Geoff Hurst scored a hat-trick, the only hat-trick ever recorded in a men’s World Cup final.

england world cup

The England team celebrate after Geoff Hurst scores the controversial third goal against West Germany during the 1966 World Cup final

The victory completed a historic tournament for the Three Lions, who were known as the “wingless wonders” because of Ramsey’s tactical approach. Captain Bobby Moore lifted the Jules Rimet Trophy, creating an image that remains one of the most famous moments in soccer history.

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Despite inventing the sport, England had missed the first three World Cups due to a dispute with FIFA before making their official debut in 1950. Since then, the national team has become one of the most consistent World Cup participants, although another championship has remained out of reach.

StatisticEngland Men’s World Cup Record
Appearances17 (1950, 1954, 1958, 1962, 1966, 1970, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)
Matches Played77 (through the 2026 group stage)
Wins / Draws / Losses34 Wins / 23 Draws / 20 Losses (through the 2026 group stage)
Goals For / Goals Against110 Goals Scored / 70 Goals Conceded (through the 2026 group stage)
Maiden World Cup GoalStan Mortensen (1950 vs. Chile)
Biggest World Cup Win6-1 vs. Panama (2018)

England’s best World Cup finishes after 1966

After their famous triumph, England has experienced several heartbreaking exits and unforgettable tournament runs. The national team reached the semi-finals in 1990, finishing fourth after losing to West Germany in a penalty shootout during a dramatic tournament in Italy.

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The Three Lions produced another memorable campaign in 2018, reaching the semi-finals under Gareth Southgate. England eventually lost to Croatia after extra time, but restored belief among supporters after years of disappointing tournament performances.

Stage ReachedNumber of TimesYears
Champions1 time1966
Semi-finals / 4th2 times1990, 2018
Quarter-finals7 times1954, 1962, 1970, 1986, 2002, 2006, 2022
Round of 162 times1998, 2010
Group Stage / Second Round4 times1950, 1958, 1982, 2014

The national team also reached the quarter-finals multiple times, including in 2022, when England was eliminated by France after Harry Kane missed a late penalty. Overall, England has reached the quarter-final stage more times than many nations, showing its ability to compete deep into tournaments.

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england world cup

Michael Owen of England celebrates with team mate David Beckham after scoring in the 1998 World Cup

England’s biggest World Cup records

England’s history includes several important individual and team achievements. Harry Kane is among the country’s leading World Cup scorers, while Gary Lineker remains England’s top World Cup goalscorer with 10 goals across the 1986 and 1990 tournaments.

Goalkeeper Peter Shilton holds the record for most World Cup appearances for England, featuring in 17 matches across three tournaments. The national team has also created an unwanted record, being eliminated in the quarter-finals more times than any other nation in World Cup history.

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