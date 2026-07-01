How far have DR Congo advanced in the World Cup? All-time historical records and best finishes

DR Congo has waited more than half a century for another chance to rewrite its World Cup story, and the journey has become one of the most fascinating transformations in international soccer. The Leopards have gone from a team remembered for a difficult debut to a national side building a new identity on the biggest stage. Discover the complete history, records, and best finishes of DR Congo at the World Cup and see how far this remarkable soccer journey has taken the national team.

The country returned to the FIFA World Cup in 2026 after a 52-year absence, marking only the second appearance in the nation’s history. The first came in 1974 when the country competed under the name Zaire, becoming the first sub-Saharan African nation to qualify for the tournament.

That debut, however, remains one of the toughest moments in the country’s soccer history. Zaire lost all three group-stage matches without scoring, suffering defeats against Scotland, Brazil, and a famous 9-0 loss against Yugoslavia.

The tournament became remembered for the infamous moment involving defender Ilunga Mwepu, who ran out of the defensive wall and kicked the ball away during Brazil’s free-kick attempt. BBC Sport later reported that the incident was connected to deeper issues surrounding the team, including pressure from the country’s leadership after players faced problems with promised bonuses and conditions.

Herita Ilunga of DR Congo in 2004

For decades after that tournament, DR Congo struggled to return to soccer’s biggest competition. Problems involving instability, soccer administration, and a lack of consistent development prevented the nation from reaching another World Cup stage until the current generation emerged.

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How far have DR Congo advanced in the World Cup?

DR Congo’s best-ever World Cup finish came in the 2026 tournament, where the national team reached the Round of 32 for the first time in history. This became the country’s greatest achievement at the competition after qualifying for the knockout stage from the group phase.

The Leopards achieved a historic campaign after competing in Group K against strong opposition. They earned a 1-1 draw against Portugal, suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Colombia, and completed a dramatic comeback victory over Uzbekistan with a 3-1 win.

Statistic DR Congo Men’s World Cup Record Appearances 2 (1974 as Zaire, 2026) Matches Played 6 (through the 2026 group stage) Wins / Draws / Losses 1 Win / 1 Draw / 4 Losses Goals For / Goals Against 4 Goals Scored / 17 Goals Conceded (through the 2026 group stage) Maiden World Cup Goal Yoane Wissa (2026 vs. Portugal) Biggest World Cup Win 3-1 vs. Uzbekistan (2026)

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That victory delivered several historic milestones. DR Congo recorded its first-ever World Cup win, collected its first points at the tournament, and reached the knockout rounds for the first time. The progress represented a complete turnaround from the 1974 campaign, when the nation finished bottom of its group without a victory.

DR Congo’s World Cup record

Before 2026, DR Congo’s World Cup record consisted only of their appearance as Zaire in 1974. A summary of their historical stats across both appearances:

Tournament Stage Reached Matches W-D-L Record Goals Scored Goals Conceded 1974 West Germany Group Stage 3 0-0-3 0 14 2026 North America Round of 32 (Ongoing) 3 1-1-1 4 3

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The contrast between the two tournaments shows the scale of the national team’s transformation. A side that once struggled to compete globally has now become one of Africa’s most exciting World Cup stories.