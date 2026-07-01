What is Senegal’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Belgium?

After emerging as one of Africa’s strongest national teams, Senegal entered the 2026 World Cup as one of the dark horses. However, they lost their first two matches, putting their place in the knockout stage at risk. With their defeat to Iraq, they secured their place in the Round of 32. Due to their disappointing performances, they have dropped a few places in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking ahead of facing Belgium.

According to the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, Senegal are ranked 18th place with 1653.43 points. They have lost three positions in the ranking due to their loss to France and Norway. However, they have managed to significantly improve their international standing compared to their 99th position in June 2013. However, they have yet to match their highest-ever ranking, which was 12th in January of 2026.

Even though Senegal have improved significantly in recent years, they still remain a considerable distance behind Belgium in the rankings. Rudi Garcia’s team are ranked 10th with 1,735.41 points. However, they are not at their best at the moment and could struggle to defeat Pape Thiaw’s team, who have a squad full of stars. To do so, Senegal need to improve their finishing in front of goal.

Led by Sadio Mané, Senegal have established as one of the best national teams. Head coach Pape Thiaw relies on a dominant style of play, looking to break quickly on the counterattack through Mané, Iliman Ndiaye, or Ismaïla Sarr. However, they also have plenty of quality to build up play in midfield. Lamine Camara and Pape Gueye are able to press high and possess excellent vision, endangering Belgium’s chances.

Sadio Mane of Senegal.

Sadio Mané has a golden opportunity to silence the skeptics in Senegal

Throughout the 2026 World Cup, Senegal have disappointed their supporters, as they were defeated by France and Norway in the group stage. Although they impressed against Iraq, fans now have serious doubts about whether they can beat a strong team like Belgium and reach the Round of 16. Because of this, Sadio Mané has a great opportunity to shine once again by leading his team to become a top contender once more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also How to watch Belgium vs Senegal in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Unlike France or Norway, Belgium have not been a brilliant attacking team. Although they have defensive solidity, they have struggled to be dominant in front of goal, missing several big chances. Because of this, Senegal could have a significant advantage, as Sadio Mané is in excellent form to lead the team’s goalscoring efforts, having yet to score in the tournament. If he manages to do so, he would further enhance his historic legacy.