How to watch England vs DR Congo in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch England vs DR Congo on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO England vs DR Congo WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT • Wednesday, July 1, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

England enters the knockout stage as Group L winners, but their journey has been far from dominant. After an explosive opening win against Croatia, the Three Lions were held to a frustrating draw by Ghana and required a second-half surge to overcome Panama. The pressure is on for manager Thomas Tuchel to unlock his squad’s full potential as they are heavy favorites to advance.

For DR Congo, this match is a historic moment. Reaching the knockout rounds for the first time ever, the Leopards have already exceeded all expectations. They have proven to be a disciplined and resilient side, notably securing a hard-fought draw against Portugal in the group stage. While they are the clear underdogs, they enter this clash with nothing to lose and a chance to deliver one of the tournament’s biggest upsets.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The two nations arrive at this fixture from vastly different paths. England navigated their group unbeaten, securing the top spot with a professional, if sometimes uninspired, approach. In contrast, DR Congo battled through as one of the best third-placed teams, showcasing immense mental fortitude to secure a vital win against Uzbekistan on the final matchday to make history.

This match projects to be a classic clash of styles. England will almost certainly control possession and territory, tasked with breaking down a compact and organized DR Congo defense. The Leopards have been formidable at the back, conceding just 0.61 expected goals (xG) per match—the exact same figure as England. The key to the game will be whether England’s creative players can find the speed and precision needed to penetrate a low block, a challenge they struggled with against Ghana.

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Motivation for England is clear: this is the first major hurdle in what they hope is a deep tournament run, and anything less than a convincing win will be seen as a failure. For DR Congo, the objective has already been achieved. They play with the freedom of a team that has already made its nation proud, aiming to frustrate their highly-favored opponents and seize any opportunity that comes their way.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

This Round of 32 clash in Atlanta will be the first-ever meeting between England and DR Congo. With no historical precedent in either competitive fixtures or friendlies, both teams will be stepping into uncharted territory, analyzing each other based solely on recent tournament form.

While they haven’t faced DR Congo, England has a strong and unbeaten record against African opposition at the global tournament, posting four wins and five draws in nine matches. Their most recent encounter was the goalless draw against Ghana earlier in this competition, a result that highlights the challenges a well-organized CAF side can present.

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DR Congo has faced European teams three times in its tournament history and is still searching for a first victory, having recorded one draw and two losses. However, their impressive 1-1 draw with Portugal in the group stage demonstrated their ability to compete with Europe’s elite. Under coach Sébastien Desabre, they have built a reputation for being exceptionally difficult to break down, keeping 29 clean sheets in their last 57 matches.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

England faces a significant defensive headache heading into the knockouts, while DR Congo reports a fully fit squad ready for their historic match.

Manager Thomas Tuchel is dealing with a mounting injury crisis at right-back. With Reece James, Jarell Quansah, Tino Livramento, and Ben White all sidelined, England‘s options are severely limited, forcing a likely start for Djed Spence. On a more positive note, the midfield will be bolstered by the expected return of Declan Rice, whose presence should provide defensive stability and free up Jude Bellingham to influence the attack.

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DR Congo coach Sébastien Desabre has no injury concerns and can field his strongest side. The experience of players from top European leagues, such as Newcastle’s Yoane Wissa and former Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe, will be crucial. Wissa, who scored a brace against Uzbekistan, is the team’s primary offensive threat and will be tasked with leading the line against a formidable English defense.

England Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Guehi, O’Reilly; Anderson, Bellingham; Saka, Rogers, Rashford; Kane.

This lineup reflects Tuchel‘s attempt to balance an injury-hit defense with a potent attack. Spence is expected to fill the void at right-back, while Rice‘s return will be vital for controlling the midfield. Up front, Harry Kane will lead the line, supported by a dynamic trio of Saka, Rogers, and Rashford, who will be responsible for breaking down DR Congo‘s defense.

DR Congo Projected XI (4-4-2):

Mpasi-Nzau; Wan-Bissaka, Mbemba, Tuanzebe, Masuaku; Mbuku, Moutoussamy, Sadiki, Cipenga; Wissa, Bakambu.

Desabre is likely to deploy a disciplined 4-4-2 formation designed to absorb pressure and hit England on the counter-attack. The backline, featuring Premier League experience with Wan-Bissaka, will form a compact low block. The attack will rely on the pace and clinical finishing of Yoane Wissa, who has been their standout player in the tournament so far.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the England vs DR Congo live stream on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and iOS and Android mobile devices.

In addition to the 2026 tournament, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other soccer competitions. You can watch leagues such as Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A, as well as other tournaments and matches from around the world.

The service is available for a monthly fee of $14.99. This single subscription ensures you don’t miss any of the action from the biggest international competition.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of World Cup games on US TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.