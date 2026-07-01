How to watch Belgium vs Senegal in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Belgium vs Senegal on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Belgium vs Senegal WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Wednesday, July 1, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FS1, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Belgium enters the knockout stage with surging momentum after a dominant 5-1 victory over New Zealand secured them the top spot in Group G. Currently riding a 16-game unbeaten streak, the Red Devils are looking to prove that their golden generation’s successors can finally deliver on the international stage. This high-stakes clash is a critical test of their title ambitions.

Senegal, on the other hand, staged a dramatic comeback to reach the Round of 32. After two initial losses, the Lions of Teranga saved their tournament with a stunning 5-0 win against Iraq. For them, this match is a massive opportunity to eliminate a European powerhouse. In a win-or-go-home scenario, Senegal’s resilience makes them an incredibly dangerous opponent.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The two teams arrive here on vastly different trajectories. Belgium started slow, grinding out two draws before exploding offensively in their final group game. This tournament is about demonstrating tactical evolution and consistency. In contrast, Senegal‘s journey has been a rollercoaster, surviving back-to-back defeats before delivering a commanding performance when it mattered most, showcasing their clutch mentality.

The tactical battle will be a fascinating clash of styles. Belgium will likely deploy a fluid, possession-based 4-2-3-1 system, aiming to use their technical midfielders and dynamic wingers to control the tempo and create openings. Senegal is expected to counter with a compact and physical 4-3-3 formation, focusing on defensive solidity, congesting the midfield, and launching rapid counter-attacks into the space left by Belgium’s advancing players.

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For Belgium, the motivation is to validate their status as a top contender and prove that their demolition of New Zealand was a true reflection of their quality, not an anomaly. The pressure is on them to perform. For Senegal, this match feels like a free hit. Having already stared elimination in the face, they can play with a sense of freedom that could unsettle their highly-favored opponents.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

This knockout match at Lumen Field will mark a historic occasion, as it is the first-ever meeting between Belgium and Senegal in any competition, friendly or official. With no prior history to draw from, both teams will be stepping into uncharted territory.

While they haven’t faced Senegal, Belgium has played against African nations six times in past tournaments, securing three wins, two draws, and just one loss. Their most recent encounter was a 1-1 draw with Egypt in the group stage of this competition. Senegal has faced European opposition nine times in the finals, with a record of two wins, three draws, and four defeats, including a 3-2 loss to Norway earlier in this tournament.

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Statistically, the group stage revealed key trends. Senegal has been remarkably clinical, scoring eight goals from just 5.25 expected goals (xG), proving they can punish opponents with limited chances. Belgium scored six goals from a higher 6.79 xG, indicating they create more but have been less efficient. However, Senegal‘s defense has been porous, conceding six goals, which could be an area for Belgium‘s potent attack to exploit.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both squads approach this crucial knockout match with key players available, but each side is monitoring at least one significant injury concern.

Belgium receives a defensive boost with the return of Nathan Ngoy from suspension. However, they are likely to be without Sporting defender Zeno Debast, who has been struggling with an injury since the start of the tournament and is not expected to be fit for this clash.

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Senegal‘s primary concern is in goal, where first-choice keeper Edouard Mendy is a major doubt due to a knee injury that forced him out of the last match. Mory Diaw is on standby to deputize again. On a positive note, the rest of the squad is fully available, with no suspensions to worry about.

Belgium Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Castagne, Mechele, Ngoy, De Cuyper; Tielemans, Vanaken; Doku, De Bruyne, Trossard; De Ketelaere.

This lineup allows Belgium to control the midfield through Youri Tielemans while unleashing the creative genius of Kevin De Bruyne in the number ten role. The pace and trickery of Jérémy Doku and Leandro Trossard on the wings will be crucial to breaking down Senegal’s organized defense.

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Senegal Projected XI (4-3-3): Diaw; Diatta, Niakhate, Seck, Diouf; Gueye, Camara, Gueye; Sarr, Ndiaye, Mané.

Senegal’s strength lies in its powerful and experienced spine. Pape Gueye will be the engine in midfield, while the attacking trio of Sadio Mané, Ismaïla Sarr, and Iliman Ndiaye offers a wealth of Premier League experience, speed, and goal-scoring threat on the counter-attack.

More details on how to watch

You can find the Belgium vs Senegal live stream on Fubo. The platform is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and gaming consoles, as well as web browsers and mobile apps.

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In addition to the 2026 tournament, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top-tier soccer competitions. You can watch leagues and tournaments from around the world, ensuring you never miss a moment of the action.

A subscription costs just $14.99/month, providing an affordable way to follow all the drama from the knockout stages. This plan gives you access to every single match of the competition live and on-demand.

SEE MORE: World Cup TV Schedule

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

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