How to watch Georgia vs Spain match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Pedro Porro of Spain
© Florencia Tan Jun/Getty ImagesPedro Porro of Spain
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Georgia vs Spain on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Georgia vs Spain
WHAT UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
WHEN 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT • Saturday, November 15, 2025
WHERE ViX and Fubo
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Spain heads into a high-stakes World Cup qualifier knowing a win could put the squad on the brink of securing its spot. A victory would push Spain to 15 points, and with a dominant +15 goal differential already in its pocket, La Roja would sit firmly in control of its path.

Georgia arrives as the long-shot challenger, still mathematically alive but needing an unlikely chain of results to stay in the hunt—starting with pulling off a difficult upset against a Spanish team firing on all cylinders. Don’t miss this matchup as the stakes rise and the pressure hits its peak.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Georgia vs Spain and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
