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Fermin Lopez’s 2026 World Cup hopes with Spain at risk as Barcelona star’s fracture forces him to undergo surgery

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Fermin Lopez of Spain looks on during an international friendly match.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesFermin Lopez of Spain looks on during an international friendly match.

Amid Barcelona’s dominant 2025-26 season, Hansi Flick found in Fermín López the leader of his attacking midfield, standing out as one of the team’s best players. Because of this, the 23-year-old star appeared to have already secured his place in the 2026 World Cup squad with Spain. However, he suffered a fracture during the team’s recent victory against Real Betis, creating major doubts about his participation in the highly anticipated tournament.

Fermín López has suffered a fracture in the fifth metatarsal of his right foot, forcing him to undergo surgery in the coming hours, as confirmed by Barcelona via X, formerly Twitter. According to Miguel Ángel Lara and Mari Carmen Torres, via MARCA, the Spanish star could face a recovery period between six and eight weeks. In this scenario, the 23-year-old star could miss the 2026 World Cup, leaving Spain without one of its biggest stars.

Despite needing surgery, neither Fermín López nor Barcelona have officially ruled out his participation in the World Cup. However, the recovery process following the operation could prevent him from returning in time for training sessions and matches with Spain. For that reason, head coach Luis de la Fuente may consider other high-impact alternatives.

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As one of the most productive Spanish players, the possible absence of Fermín López would be a massive blow for Luis de la Fuente. Across 48 matches during the 2025-26 season, he managed to score 13 goals and provide 17 assists. Beyond his statistics, the 23-year-old star emerged as a crucial figure for Barcelona due to his ability to create space for teammates and elevate the collective play.

fermin lopez injury

Fermin Lopez of FC Barcelona reacts

Fermin Lopez absence and Nico Williams struggles reshape Spain plans

Spain emerged as one of UEFA’s strongest national teams, impressing throughout the World Cup qualifiers. Because of this, La Roja appeared to become as one of the favorites to win the highly anticipated tournament. However, head coach Luis de la Fuente has now suffered a major setback on the left side of the attack, as Nico Williams is coming off a lengthy injury while Fermín López now appears likely to miss the 2026 World Cup.

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Report: Lamine Yamal headlines Spain’s preliminary World Cup roster as icons Carvajal, Morata miss out

Without his two main candidates to start on the left wing, head coach Luis de la Fuente could be forced to rely on Dani Olmo or Álex Baena. In addition, Gavi could gain momentum for a return to Spain, as he offers versatility by being able to play both as a winger and attacking midfielder. Nevertheless, the priority could still be recovering the best version of Nico Williams, who is expected to arrive at the World Cup fully recovered from his injury.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
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Video: Kylian Mbappe, Fermin Lopez and Jude Bellingham lead the offense scoring goals in El Clasico Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Video: Kylian Mbappe, Fermin Lopez and Jude Bellingham lead the offense scoring goals in El Clasico Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Real Madrid face Barcelona in an important game for the LaLiga lead. Despite some absences and players who are not in top form, Kylian Mbappe, Fermin Lopez and Jude Bellingham are already leading the scoring side to lead each team in El Clásico.

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