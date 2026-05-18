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Wayne Rooney slams Mohamed Salah over criticism of Liverpool’s Arne Slot: ‘I’d have him nowhere near the stadium’

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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English legend Wayne Rooney and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.
© Carl Recine/Shaun Botterill/Getty ImagesEnglish legend Wayne Rooney and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.

Despite winning the 2024-25 Premier League title, Liverpool have struggled throughout this season, battling to secure qualification for the UEFA Champions League. Amid this difficult period, Mohamed Salah posted a strong message on social media that appeared to contain subtle criticism toward head coach Arne Slot. In response, English legend Wayne Rooney decided to publicly criticize the Egyptian star, further escalating the situation.

Following the loss to Aston Villa, Mohamed Salah has decided to post a scathing critique of the Reds’ performance and style of play. “…Us crumbling to yet another defeat this season was very painful and not what our fans deserve. I want to see Liverpool go back to being the heavy metal attacking team that opponents fear… qualifying to next season’s Champions League is the bare minimum,” he posted, via X.

In light of this statements, Wayne Rooney has decided to support Liverpool head coach Arne Slot, delivering bold criticism to Salah I just think for Salah to come out and aim another dig at Arne Slot, listen, whether Arne Slot’s there next season or not, I think it’s really disappointing. If I was Arne Slot I’d have him nowhere near the stadium in the last game… I think he’s been very selfish in what he’s done in the two occasions,” he said, via BBC.

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While Liverpool FC have not enjoyed their best season, Salah’s criticism has not helped solve the team’s problems, instead placing even more attention on the negative aspects. In addition, many supporters are reportedly unhappy with his reaction, viewing it as a message directed at Arne Slot. Having only one match remaining before the end of the season, the Egyptian star could reportedly finish the campaign either out of the squad or once again on the bench.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool looks dejected during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match.

Mohamed Salah’s dip in form had a negative impact on Liverpool

At the beginning of the 2025-26 season, head coach Arne Slot kept Mohamed Salah as an undisputed starter, especially after the Egyptian star delivered 34 goals and 23 assists in the previous campaign. However, Salah failed to make the same impact this season, leaving Liverpool looking far too dependent on his offensive production. As a result, he was gradually relegated to a secondary role, creating major tension within the dressing room.

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Mohamed Salah’s MLS move in jeopardy as Fenerbahçe reportedly offers the Egyptian a €60 million deal

Having scored only 12 goals and provided just nine assists, Salah was no longer the most productive player for Liverpool, especially as his impact without the ball also failed to stand out. Because of this, Slot decided to place greater trust in Alexander Isak as well as Jeremie Frimpong. However, neither player managed to produce an impact close to what the Egyptian star had delivered in previous seasons, directly contributing to their disappointing campaign.

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