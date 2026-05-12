Lamine Yamal and Spain on notice as Luis Suarez reportedly learns 2026 World Cup fate in Marcelo Bielsa’s decision on preliminary Uruguay squad

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup just 29 days away, attention across international soccer has shifted toward squad decisions, veteran stars, and the final emotional stories that could define the tournament. Lamine Yamal remains one of the biggest names expected to lead Spain into a new era, while Luis Suarez suddenly found himself back in headlines as speculation grew over one final appearance on soccer’s biggest stage.

The former Barcelona striker, now playing alongside Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, recently reopened the door to a possible return for Uruguay despite stepping away from international duty in 2024. At the same time, Spain continues preparing for a difficult group-stage challenge that could eventually place Yamal face-to-face with some of South America’s biggest names.

The rumors began after the MLS star publicly admitted he would still answer the call if Uruguay needed him. The 39-year-old forward made it clear that representing the national team remained deeply personal despite the controversy surrounding his departure nearly two years ago. “I would never say no to the national team if they need me, especially with a World Cup coming up,” Suarez revealed.

The veteran striker also reflected on the difficult period that followed his criticism of Marcelo Bielsa after the 2024 Copa America. Suarez previously accused the Argentine coach of creating divisions inside the squad, comments that sparked major debate throughout Uruguay. However, the Inter Miami star appeared eager to move beyond the situation. “At the time, I stepped aside to make way for the younger generation. I said something I shouldn’t have said. I have already apologized,” Suarez explained.

Luis Suarez played for Uruguay between 2007 and 2024.

Those comments immediately fueled speculation that Uruguay could hand the country’s all-time leading scorer one final international opportunity. After all, Suarez remains one of the most iconic figures in the nation’s soccer history, having scored 69 goals in 143 appearances while helping Uruguay win the 2011 Copa América.

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What is Bielsa’s reported decision?

Despite the emotional possibility of a farewell tournament, Uruguayan journalist Rodri Vazquez reveals that Marcelo Bielsa has not included Luis Suarez in the country’s preliminary 55-man World Cup squad.

The decision reportedly ends Suarez’s realistic hopes of appearing at a fifth World Cup unless an unexpected late change occurs before FIFA’s final squad deadline. Multiple outlets in Uruguay confirmed that the striker’s name was absent from the expanded list submitted ahead of the tournament.

The development represents a major moment for La Celeste’s generational transition under Bielsa. Since taking charge, the former Leeds coach has consistently pushed for younger attacking options and a more intense playing style centered around players such as Darwin Nunez and other emerging talents.

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Luis Suarez (L) and Giorgian de Arrascaeta (R) of Uruguay talk with Marcelo Bielsa coach of Uruguay

In addition, Diario Ole suggests that the relationship between Bielsa and Suarez never fully recovered following the striker’s public criticism in 2024. Although Suarez later apologized, Bielsa appears determined to continue reshaping the squad with the future in mind.

According to Uruguayan media, the coaching staff believes the team’s long-term evolution requires complete commitment to the younger core ahead of the tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

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No Yamal vs Suarez clash in Group H?

If the reports are confirmed officially, Suarez’s international story may already have reached its conclusion. His last appearance for Uruguay came in September 2024 during a World Cup qualifier against Paraguay.

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While Uruguay’s squad drama unfolds, Spain continues focusing on its own World Cup ambitions, with Lamine Yamal expected to play a central role. The Barcelona teenager has quickly become one of the most feared attacking players in international soccer and is already viewed as one of the faces of the tournament.

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Uruguay has been drawn alongside Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde, and Spain in Group H, adding extra intrigue to the possibility of Suarez missing what would have been an emotional reunion with La Roja.