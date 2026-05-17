Video: Lionel Messi scores and assists for Inter Miami vs Portland Timbers in MLS

Inter Miami are hosting the Portland Timbers on Sunday at Nu Stadium as they look to climb the MLS Eastern Conference standings. Lionel Messi spearheaded the attack for the Herons, providing the game’s opening breakthrough before delivering a clinical assist to push the advantage to 2-0 before halftime.

After sustained attacking pressure that turned Timbers goalkeeper James Pantemis into the player of the match early with multiple saves, the Herons finally carved open the defense through the middle of the pitch.

In the 31st minute, Messi controlled a pass from Telasco Segovia and quickly found Luis Suarez, who immediately linked back up with the Venezuelan midfielder. Segovia then delivered a spectacular backheel pass that left Messi one-on-one with the keeper, allowing the Argentine star to slot it home and open the scoring for the hosts.

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Messi wasn’t finished impacting the scoreboard, later turning playmaker to set up German Berterame for Inter Miami’s second goal. In the 42nd minute, Messi executed a perfect give-and-go with Suarez before dancing past Cole Bassett and Diego Chara inside the box. After freezing the defenders, the Argentine slipped a pass across the face of the goal for Berterame to tap home first-time, comfortably doubling the Herons’ lead before the break.

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Those numbers bring Messi’s season totals to 13 goals and 5 assists across 15 matches. Most notably, the superstar has racked up four goals and four assists over his last four outings, solidifying his status as the frontrunner for the MLS Player of the Month award for May.

see also Lionel Messi dealt setback as Inter Miami issue injury update on Tadeo Allende surgery

Messi directly involved in over half of Inter Miami’s MLS goals

Messi has undoubtedly been Inter Miami’s talisman since his arrival, serving as both the team’s primary finisher and the creative engine behind their build-up play. However, during the 2026 MLS campaign, his influence has reached a point where the Herons are heavily reliant on what the Argentine legend can produce on any given night.

Through 14 matches, Inter Miami has found the back of the net 33 times, with Messi directly involved in 18 of those tallies by racking up 13 goals and five assists. While nine other players have cracked the scoresheet for Miami this season, Berterame is the next closest with just five goals, highlighting the team’s extreme dependence on their superstar captain.

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