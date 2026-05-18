How to watch Arsenal vs Burnley in USA: 2026 Premier League, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Arsenal vs Burnley on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Arsenal vs Burnley WHAT English Premier League WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Monday, May 18, 2026 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling, Hulu + Live TV, USA Network and Telemundo STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

With the Premier League title within their grasp, Arsenal faces a must-win scenario against an already-relegated Burnley side. The Gunners sit just two points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table with only two matches remaining, making every point critical. After overcoming a mid-season slump, Mikel Arteta’s squad has returned to dominant form, particularly at the Emirates, where they have won their last three games without conceding a goal.

For Burnley, this match is about pride. Their demotion to the Championship is confirmed after a difficult season marked by a lack of offensive firepower and defensive frailties. Arriving in North London winless in their last ten league games, the Clarets face the monumental task of containing a title-hungry Arsenal team that knows this is a golden opportunity to take another huge step toward ending a two-decade league trophy drought.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The season trajectories of these two clubs could not be more different. Arsenal has maintained a relentless pace at the top, building their title challenge on the league’s best defense and a potent attack. Their consistency has put them in pole position, turning every remaining fixture into a cup final. In stark contrast, Burnley’s campaign has been a struggle from the start, culminating in a relegation that seemed inevitable for weeks.

The tactical battle is expected to be one-sided. Arsenal will dominate possession, applying constant pressure and utilizing wave after wave of attack to break down Burnley‘s defense. The visitors will likely deploy a compact, low-block formation, hoping to absorb pressure and frustrate the Gunners. However, Burnley’s defense, which has conceded 73 goals this season, will be severely tested by Arsenal’s fluid movement and clinical finishing.

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Motivation is the key differentiator in this matchup. Arsenal is driven by the chance to make history and secure the Premier League trophy, with the added incentive of boosting their goal difference as a potential tie-breaker. Burnley, with their fate already sealed and having recently parted ways with their head coach, has little to play for beyond salvaging some professional pride before returning to the Championship.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, this fixture has been heavily dominated by Arsenal. The Gunners are currently on a three-game winning streak against Burnley and are undefeated in their last six encounters, winning four and drawing two. Burnley’s last victory over Arsenal was a narrow 1-0 win on the road back in 2020, an outcome that seems highly unlikely to be repeated.

Recent meetings underscore Arsenal‘s superiority. In the last five head-to-head clashes, Arsenal has won four times, keeping a clean sheet in three of those victories. Earlier this season, Mikel Arteta‘s side secured a comfortable 2-0 win at Turf Moor, a match where they controlled proceedings from start to finish. The last time the teams met at the Emirates, Arsenal triumphed with a 3-1 victory.

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The statistics paint a clear picture of offensive and defensive disparity. Burnley has managed to score just a single goal in their last five matches against Arsenal. In the reverse fixture this season, Arsenal generated 2.42 expected goals (xG) compared to Burnley‘s meager 0.42 xG, highlighting the gulf in quality and attacking threat between the two sides.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both teams are navigating key absences as they head into this critical Premier League showdown. Arsenal‘s defense has been hit with injuries, while Burnley continues to deal with long-term absentees that have hampered their season.

Arsenal will be without defenders Ben White and Jurriën Timber, forcing Mikel Arteta to adjust his backline. Mosquera is expected to step in to fill the void. While midfielder Mikel Merino has returned to training, he is not expected to be rushed back for this fixture. The core of the attacking unit, however, remains intact and ready to lead the charge.

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Burnley’s injury list includes long-term absentees Jordan Beyer and Josh Cullen, who are now joined by Connor Roberts. Midfielder Hannibal Mejbri is facing a late fitness test for a hamstring issue and is considered a game-time decision. These absences further weaken a squad that has struggled for depth and consistency all season.

Arsenal Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Lewis-Skelly, Rice; Saka, Eze, Trossard; Gyokeres

This lineup is built for relentless offensive pressure. With key attackers like Bukayo Saka and Viktor Gyokeres leading the line, Arsenal will look to overwhelm Burnley‘s defense from the opening whistle while relying on Declan Rice to control the midfield.

Burnley Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Weiss; Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Pires; Florentino Luis, Ugochukwu; Tchaouna, Hannibal, Anthony; Flemming

This formation suggests a focus on defensive solidity and damage limitation. The lineup will aim to stay compact and frustrate Arsenal, hoping to create rare counter-attacking opportunities through Flemming, who will be isolated for long periods.

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More details on how to watch

The Arsenal vs Burnley live stream is available in the United States on DirecTV Stream. You can watch the match on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, and other compatible smart TV devices.

In addition to the Premier League, the service provides access to other top soccer competitions, including Liga MX and La Liga.

You can subscribe to DirecTV Stream for just $69.99/mo. This plan offers a comprehensive package for soccer fans looking to follow multiple leagues and tournaments throughout the year.

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Beyond soccer, the subscription includes a vast library of movies, TV series, and other live sports, making it an all-in-one entertainment solution for the entire household.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.