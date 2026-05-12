Barcelona star Gavi picks Lionel Messi’s Argentina as 2026 World Cup favorites over Spain

The 2026 World Cup is just one month away, and with European club seasons wrapping up, Barcelona are celebrating their latest La Liga crown. Amid the festivities, star midfielder Gavi made waves by naming Lionel Messi’s Argentina as the tournament favorites, even placing them ahead of his own Spanish side.

After being sidelined for 40 matches following an arthroscopy earlier this campaign, Gavi returned just in time to crack Barcelona’s starting XI for El Clasico. Following a 2-0 victory over Real Madrid, the Blaugrana were crowned 2025-26 La Liga champions, with the young midfielder playing a central role in the celebrations at a rocking Camp Nou.

Speaking with DSports after the match, Gavi was asked about the top contenders for the upcoming tournament in North America: “In the end, obviously, Argentina won the last one; I believe they are the favorites because they won the previous World Cup.“

Beyond their status as defending champions, the midfielder was quick to cite his admiration for Argentina’s legendary captain. “For me, Leo Messi is the best; wherever he is, that will be the best national team—that’s just how it is,” Gavi added.

Robert Lewandowski, Gavi, Ronald Araujo, Dani Olmo, Alejandro Balde and Raphinha of FC Barcelona.

Messi and Gavi never officially shared the pitch in Barcelona, as the Spaniard’s debut came in August 2021, just months after Messi’s emotional departure. Nevertheless, the influence the Argentine left on the club’s next generation remains undeniable, as evidenced by Gavi’s glowing endorsement of the Inter Miami star.

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Gavi still likes Spain’s chances on the world stage

While Argentina are the defending champions, they recently slipped from the top of the FIFA Rankings, overtaken first by Spain and currently by France. Now sitting as the No. 3 team in the world according to FIFA, Argentina still face a stiff challenge from a resurgent Spanish side.

Coming off a Euro title, Gavi believes La Roja have the talent to go all the way in North America. “But obviously, Spain also has very good players, and hopefully we can take home the World Cup,” said the midfielder, who was recently named to Luis de la Fuente’s preliminary roster.

Argentina’s World Cup path

Argentina headlines Group J as Messi prepares to make history by competing in his record-breaking sixth World Cup. The Albiceleste open their journey against Algeria on June 17, followed by a clash with Austria on the 22nd, before wrapping up group play against Jordan on June 28.

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Spain’s World Cup path

Spain finds itself in Group H, kicking off their campaign against Cape Verde on June 15. They move on to face Saudi Arabia on June 21 and finish the opening stage against Uruguay on June 26. Interestingly, should one team win its group and the other finish second, these two heavyweights could meet as early as the Round of 32.