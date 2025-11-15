Is Christian Pulisic undervalued because he is American? Ex-USMNT star Stuart Holden thinks so, as he doesn’t hold back against popular stigma

Christian Pulisic is in the form of his Milan career, yet the discussions around him continue to circle around an unexpected theme: recognition. Former USMNT midfielder Stuart Holden believes the issue goes beyond goals, assists, or Milan’s status in Serie A. His argument, framed around whether American talent is judged through a different lens, has reopened a debate that shadows Pulisic more persistently than most of his markers.

The answer Holden gives on whether Pulisic is undervalued because he is American appears simple, but what he actually says later in the conversation carries a sharper edge, one that transforms the question into something more mysterious.

The 27-year-old’s level is not up for debate. In his first nine matches of the season across Serie A and the cup, he has produced six goals and two assists, driving the Rossoneri’s attacking structure with both efficiency and flair. His impact has been immediate, decisive, and, crucially, consistent. According to Goal’s US arm, his start to the season puts him on pace for the most productive year of his European career.

And yet, despite the numbers, the performances, and the influence he has on the club’s attacking rhythm, Holden argues that the soccer world remains hesitant to place Pulisic in the tier he deserves. The question posed to him on The Rondo — a show produced by Goal USA — cut straight to the heart of it: Would Pulisic be viewed differently if he had chosen to represent Croatia, the homeland of his grandfather? Holden didn’t hesitate. But he didn’t fully reveal his strongest point — not yet.

Tweet placeholder

Passport, a pedigree, and a perception problem

Pulisic’s grandfather, Mate, was born on the Croatian island of Olib. When Pulisic moved to Borussia Dortmund at just 17, he obtained Croatian citizenship, a necessary step to avoid work-permit complications in Germany. This detail has followed him throughout his career: the notion that he could have represented the Checkered Ones but didn’t.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The point matters because Croatia, a nation with a strong soccer heritage and two World Cup podium finishes in the last decade, commands a different kind of European respect. Playing for the USMNT, a team still fighting preconceptions, brings a different set of assumptions — fair or not. It is here, in the middle of the discussion, that Holden finally reveals what he truly believes.

What did Stuart Holden say about Pulisic?

Holden’s answer was blunt, and it quickly spread across social media. “Would Pulisic be more valued if he played for Croatia? Absolutely. There’s still a stigma around American soccer.” That was the core of his argument — clear, unfiltered, and aimed straight at soccer’s global biases.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But he didn’t stop there. Holden then delivered the comparison that lit up X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and soccer forums within hours. “I’ve seen the graphics online — if his name were Pulišić and he played for Croatia, he’d be worth €50 million. If he were Pulisicinho and Brazilian, he’d be worth €90 million. And I think that’s absolutely true.”

The numbers may be hypothetical, but the sentiment was not. The 40-year-old added, “He’s a top-25 player in the world right now. He’s playing great soccer in a top-five league for a team near the top of the table.”