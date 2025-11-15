Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup qualifiers
Comments

Why isn’t Lamine Yamal playing for Spain vs. Georgia in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Lamine Yamal of Spain
© Alexander Hassenstein/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of Spain

Spain arrives in Tbilisi on the brink of sealing its place at the 2026 World Cup, but it will do so without Lamine Yamal, whose absence against the Georgia national team has added an unexpected layer of intrigue. With La Roja pushing for a fifth consecutive qualification victory and Georgia clinging to mathematical hope in Group E, the sudden withdrawal of Yamal has intensified scrutiny around the build-up to this crucial match.

Spain has been utterly dominant throughout this qualifying cycle, sweeping aside every opponent with an authority that recalls the golden years of its soccer dynasty. Luis De La Fuente’s men have scored 15 goals and conceded none in their opening qualifiers, a run that places them firmly atop Group E. A victory in Tbilisi would all but secure their spot at next summer’s tournament, with the team enjoying a staggering unbeaten streak in competitive play.

Georgia, meanwhile, stands at the opposite end of the spectrum: hopeful, talented, but running out of time. It must beat Spain and later Bulgaria, while also relying on Turkey’s collapse, to have even the faintest chance of reaching the playoffs. Yet despite the stacked odds, Willy Sagnol’s players will not lack for belief at a packed Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena.

The mystery surrounding Yamal’s absence

Lamine Yamal’s name was on the initial November squad list. His withdrawal, however, is what set off alarms across Spain and Catalonia. It wasn’t merely the fact that he wasn’t available—it was the vagueness, the suddenness, and the silence that followed.

Tweet placeholder

“Lamine Yamal has withdrawn due to injury,” reported the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), marking the moment the veil lifted. The reason: a groin issue that has troubled him on and off this season. Barcelona and the Spanish FA have been locked in tension over the management of his workload, a conflict that resurfaced sharply with this latest episode.

Advertisement

Further reporting stated that Yamal had undergone an “invasive radiofrequency procedure”, one that Spain’s staff “say they were not aware was happening.” This revelation reignited frustration within the federation about the Blaugrana’s handling of the teenager’s condition—particularly because Yamal, at 18 years old, has already carried a workload that many seasoned players would struggle to endure.

Ongoing tensions between Spain and Barcelona

Tensions between Barcelona and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have been rising in recent months due to the way Lamine Yamal’s fitness has been managed. The teenager’s ongoing battle with pubalgia has left the Blaugrana dissatisfied with his forced participation in the September international break.

Spain star Lamine Yamal looking on

Lamine Yamal of Spain looks on during the UEFA Nations League 2025.

Advertisement

The soreness returned in October, and Lamine missed the Spain call-up as a result. Even though he was summoned this month, he had to withdraw from the squad after receiving treatment for pubalgia, which infuriated both the RFEF and Spain manager, Luis de la Fuente.

In the midst of the intensifying controversy, De La Fuente chose to address the matter thoroughly. “I make a call-up based on the player’s performance in previous matches. In this case, I’m calling up Lamine because he’s played three 90-minute matches, which indicates that he’s in perfect condition”, he explained.

“We always certify through medical services that the players are healthy. There is a protocol that if a player has discomfort, he comes in for tests and then has to go home. Sometimes it is done, and sometimes it is not. Always, now and in the past, we prioritize the health of the player.”

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Georgia vs Spain match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Georgia vs Spain match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Georgia square off with Spain in a Matchday 5 clash in the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Fans in the USA can follow the action live through several TV and streaming options.

Lamine Yamal’s absence sparks new tension between Barcelona and Spain: RFEF moves to calm storm with bold seven-word clarification

Lamine Yamal’s absence sparks new tension between Barcelona and Spain: RFEF moves to calm storm with bold seven-word clarification

The uneasy balance between Barcelona and the Spanish national team has once again been tested — and, as so often happens, Lamine Yamal finds himself caught in the middle.

How to watch Turkey vs Georgia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Turkey vs Georgia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Turkey will face Georgia in a crucial Matchday 4 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Fans in the United States can watch the action live through several TV channels and streaming platforms.

How to watch Turkey vs Bulgaria match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Turkey vs Bulgaria match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Turkey will host Bulgaria in a Matchday 5 clash in the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Fans in the USA can follow the action live through several TV and streaming options.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo