Lionel Messi dealt setback as Inter Miami issue injury update on Tadeo Allende surgery

Lionel Messi remains the undeniable centerpiece of an Inter Miami side that has struggled to recapture its dominant form from the 2025 season. In yet another setback for the Argentine maestro, the Herons confirmed in a recent injury update that forward Tadeo Allende has undergone knee surgery, delivering another blow to the squad’s depth.

Inter Miami released an official statement regarding Allende’s status on Sunday ahead of their clash with the Portland Timbers: “Forward Tadeo Allende has successfully undergone an arthroscopy on his right knee to address the discomfort he had been experiencing in recent weeks.“

The forward had already missed the team’s last two MLS matches against FC Cincinnati and Toronto FC before traveling to Spain to evaluate his options. “The procedure was carried out in Barcelona by Dr. Cugat and his team at Instituto Cugat, in coordination with the Club’s medical staff,” the statement added.

After finishing as the team’s second-highest goalscorer behind Messi last season, Allende earned a permanent $5 million transfer from Celta Vigo. However, the attacker arrived in South Florida without a proper preseason under his belt, and persistent fitness issues have plagued his on-field production ever since.

Tadeo Allende #21 of Inter Miami CF controls the ball.

Through the early stretch of the 2026 campaign, Allende has appeared in 11 matches for Inter Miami but has logged 90 minutes just four times, failing to record a single goal or assist. Compared to his breakout impact last year, his absence strips Inter Miami of a crucial weapon in their attacking rotation.

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When will Tadeo Allende return?

Inter Miami officials have been cautious regarding Allende’s long-term outlook, opting not to disclose the exact nature of the structural issue inside his right knee. “In the coming days, the player will begin the corresponding recovery process. His progress will determine the timeline for his return to the pitch,” the club concluded.

While no official timetable has been established, the reality of an arthroscopic procedure leaves a wide range of possibilities for his recovery. If the surgery was a minor cleanup, Messi could have his strike partner back when the MLS season resumes in late July following the 2026 World Cup break, though Allende is already ruled out for next week’s game against the Philadelphia Union.

The worst-case scenario would be if the arthroscopy required a meniscus stitch or major cartilage repair. While that remains unlikely, such a procedure would effectively sideline him for the remainder of the year and push his return to the 2027 season. In the meantime, Messi will have to make do without an attacker whose direct runs made him one of his favorite targets last season.

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