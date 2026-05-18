José Mourinho reportedly set for Real Madrid return with plans to rebuild three key positions

Following the successful era of Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid CF have struggled to maintain their dominance. Because of this, they are set for the beginning of a new cycle, planning major changes throughout the squad. Alongside this, José Mourinho has supposedly agreed to return to the club in an attempt to rebuild the sporting project. In addition, he is reportedly aiming to strengthen the squad in three key positions.

According to Sky Sports, via X, formerly Twitter, José Mourinho has agreed to return to Real Madrid CF, 13 years after his departure from the club. With a two-year contract, he will reportedly be tasked with rebuilding the sporting project after the disappointing spells of Xabi Alonso and Álvaro Arbeloa. In addition, Mourinho is supposedly set to receive greater authority over squad decisions, alongside stronger backing from the front office regarding his choices.

With his return to Real Madrid CF, Mourinho has already identified the key positions he wants reinforced during the 2026 summer transfer window. As per Sacha Tavolieri, transfer expert, via X, the Portuguese manager has decided to prioritize the signing of a right back, a left back, and a center back as his first major steps toward improving the squad’s competitiveness ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Alongside these defensive reinforcements, José Mourinho is reportedly aiming to strengthen the midfield with a world-class signing: Rodri from Manchester City FC. According to Football Insider, the Portuguese manager considers him the ideal player to rebuild the team around. With his contract running until 2027, the 29-year-old star could reportedly be available for around €60 million or less next summer, a fee Los Blancos may be willing to pay.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Benfica, looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League.

Dani Carvajal heads Real Madrid departures for the 2026-27 season

Real Madrid CF appear ready to make radical changes to their squad in an effort to restore the team’s competitiveness. To achieve this, Los Blancos not only need reinforcements in several areas of the pitch, but could also require numerous player departures. With only one match remaining before the end of the season, Dani Carvajal has officially announced his departure from the club at the end of the campaign, bringing an end to a historic spell.

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“Real Madrid C.F. and our captain Dani Carvajal have agreed to bring an end to a wonderful chapter as a player of our club at the conclusion of the current season. Real Madrid wishes to express its gratitude and affection to one of the greatest legends of our club... Carvajal is one of the five players in soccer history to have won 6 European Cups and has been part of a team that has experienced one of the brightest periods in our history,” revealed Real Madrid via Instagram.

Alongside Dani Carvajal, both David Alaba and Dani Ceballos also appear set to leave the club, having failed to fully establish as starters in recent seasons. In addition, several players could see their futures decided during preseason, including Raúl Asencio, Franco Mastantuono, Eduardo Camavinga, and Fran García. With multiple areas of the squad still needing reinforcement, Los Blancos may need to oversee even more departures in the coming months.