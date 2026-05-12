Cristiano Ronaldo faces potential blow in AFC Champions League Two and SPL title race as Marcelo Brozovic suffers injury

Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to clinch the Saudi Pro League on Tuesday and put an end to Al Nassr‘s long trophy drought, but both the title and the AFC Champions League Two remain within reach. However, a significant obstacle has emerged in that double pursuit, with star midfielder Marcelo Brozovic picking up an injury during the match.

Al Nassr hosted a pivotal game against Al Hilal that ended in a 1-1 draw, denying Ronaldo the chance to lift the SPL trophy on the night. Mohamed Simakan had put the hosts in front in the 37th minute, but a costly goalkeeping error from Bento in stoppage time allowed Al Hilal to equalize, and a separate moment during the match raised alarm bells for Al Nassr’s immediate future.

Around the 68th minute, Brozovic began showing signs of discomfort in the groin area, noticeably unable to sprint at full speed while tracking back against Al Hilal’s attackers. Shortly afterward, with the opposition still in possession, the Croatian turned toward the coaching staff on the sideline and gestured to be replaced.

Brozovic was withdrawn in the 72nd minute, with Jorge Jesus sending on Nader Al-Sharari in his place. Up to that point, the former Inter Milan midfielder had completed 26 passes and won the ball back five times, once again demonstrating his value as a cornerstone of the team’s midfield structure.

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What did Jorge Jesus say about Brozovic?

No official injury update has been issued on Brozovic’s condition, but the apparent groin complaint that cut his night short leaves little room for optimism. Jesus addressed the impact of his substitution in the post-match press conference without specifying an expected recovery timeline.

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see also Cristiano Ronaldo rallies Al Nassr in Saudi Pro League title race after Al Hilal tie: ‘The dream is close’

“After Brozovic’s injury, I brought on Nader, but after those substitutions the team became more defensive-minded,” Jesus said. “As a result, we were unable to attack and score the second goal. We tried to protect our lead, but everyone saw the way the equalizer was conceded,” he added.

A key injury at the worst possible time

Brozović has been one of Al Nassr‘s most consistent performers throughout his time alongside Ronaldo at the club. In the 2025-26 season, the Croatian has appeared in 40 games, contributing one goal and five assists, but his numbers barely scratch the surface of his true value. It is the structure and authority he provides in the midfield that makes him indispensable, both in build-up play and in the team’s defensive shape.

While Al Hilal’s late equalizer has kept the title race alive, Al Nassr have a crucial appointment on Saturday, May 16, when they face Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two final, giving Ronaldo the chance to lift his first continental club trophy in the Middle East.

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Then, on the 21st, Al Nassr host Damac FC in what could be the title-deciding game of the Saudi Pro League season, depending on how Al Hilal fare in their remaining fixtures. With midfielders Angelo and Abdullah Al-Khaibari already sidelined by hamstring injuries ahead of the Al Hilal derby, the prospect of Brozovic, who is also expected to feature for Croatia at the 2026 World Cup, missing the run-in could represent a serious blow to Ronaldo’s hopes of completing the double.