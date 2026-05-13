Report: Lamine Yamal headlines Spain’s preliminary World Cup roster as icons Carvajal, Morata miss out

This week, all 48 national teams participating in the 2026 World Cup submitted their preliminary player lists to FIFA. In Spain, the biggest headlines involve the inclusion of Lamine Yamal and the omissions of Daniel Carvajal and Alvaro Morata.

“To the World Cup, without Morata or Carvajal. That’s how it will be. Because neither the defender nor the striker are included in the list of 55 players the RFEF submitted to FIFA on May 11,” Marca reported this week. “Performance and consistency have been burdens too heavy for both.”

Carvajal has been affected by a series of injuries — muscular problems, knee issues, and more recently a foot injury — that prevented him from playing regularly for Real Madrid this season. He has appeared in just 20 matches across La Liga, Copa del Rey, and the UEFA Champions League, while completing the full 90 minutes only three times during the current campaign.

Morata has played more matches despite suffering a muscle injury in December. However, his main issue has been performance, as he has struggled badly to stand out at Como 1907. In 28 appearances across Serie A and the Coppa Italia, the striker has recorded just one goal and two assists.

Spain coach Luis De La Fuente.

A new era for Spain

Without Daniel Carvajal and Alvaro Morata, and with Jesus Navas already retired, Spain are now without the three captains they had at Euro 2024 just two years ago. That reflects an ongoing generational transition within the squad, now increasingly built around a younger core led by Lamine Yamal.

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Despite the muscle injury he suffered several weeks ago that prematurely ended his season with Barcelona, the 18-year-old winger is obviously included in the 55-player squad selected by Luis De La Fuente. He is also expected to remain part of the final 26-man roster.

The main doubts, however, concern Yamal’s availability. His physical recovery over the next few weeks will be crucial in determining whether he will be ready for the opening group-stage matches or instead focus on being fully fit for the knockout stages, something the coach De La Fuente views as the priority.

De La Fuente discusses Spain’s roster decisions

Speaking with Europa Press, Luis De La Fuente explained the criteria behind both the preliminary squad and the final 26-man roster that will represent Spain at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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“These decisions are not made overnight or casually with friends. They are the result of 10 months of analysis and very rigorous study,” explained the coach. “When this list is finalized, which is the most critical phase of the work, you have to prepare for every possible situation that can happen during a match.”

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In addition to sporting considerations, De La Fuente admitted he also values the human side of his players: “I’ve spent three years working with the best players in the world and also the best people. It seems like being a great player and a great person are mutually exclusive, and that’s not true… Between a good person and someone who is not as good, I choose the good person.”