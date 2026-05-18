Ousmane Dembele injury raises concerns at PSG ahead of Champions League final and World Cup with France

Ousmane Dembele has the opportunity to make 2026 one of the most memorable years of his career, with both a UEFA Champions League title and a World Cup campaign with one of the tournament’s top contenders on the horizon. However, a fresh injury scare has set alarm bells ringing at Paris Saint-Germain and with the France national team, with the most important weeks of his season now just around the corner.

On Sunday, PSG traveled to Paris FC for the final matchday of Ligue 1, a title the club had already secured four days earlier with a 2-0 win over RC Lens. Despite the championship being wrapped up, coach Luis Enrique opted to field a strong starting lineup that included Dembele.

The concern arose in the 27th minute when Dembele signaled to the bench with discomfort in his left leg and asked to come off. He was replaced by Goncalo Ramos, and rather than taking a seat on the bench to watch the rest of the match alongside his teammates, Dembele headed straight to the locker room, a sight that deepened the worry around his condition, even though he was able to walk off under his own power.

RMC Sport reporter Fabrice Hawkins reported that the substitution was made purely as a precaution following an alert from Dembele, though the French journalist noted it would be a situation to monitor closely in the days ahead.

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What did Luis Enrique say about Dembele?

Losing a Paris derby 2-1 after squandering the lead was hardly the ideal end to the Ligue 1 season for Luis Enrique, but the greater concern was the potential loss of a player he has considered the best in the world following Dembele’s 2025 Ballon d’Or victory. Stars including Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes and William Pacho had already been absent from Sunday’s game through injury, and a Dembele setback would only add to the headaches heading into the business end of the season.

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When asked about his star forward in the post-match press conference, Luis Enrique sought to calm the situation: “Nothing to say about Ousmane; we will have to wait until tomorrow (Monday) to know exactly what it is, but I think it’s just fatigue. What we are saying today is only speculation, but I don’t think it’s complicated, and there are still two weeks left (before the Champions League final).”

Dembele and the decisive weeks ahead

Winning the UEFA Champions League and the World Cup in the same calendar year has become one of the rarest feats in modern soccer, with Raphael Varane’s double with Real Madrid and France in 2018 serving as the most recent high-profile example. As the reigning Ballon d’Or winner, Dembele is perfectly positioned to join that exclusive company, though the latest injury scare has tightened an already demanding timeline.

The Champions League final against Arsenal in Budapest is scheduled for Saturday, May 31, less than two weeks away, while France open their World Cup campaign against Senegal on June 16. Dembele has already been confirmed in Didier Deschamps’ squad for the tournament, but with such high-stakes matches stacked so closely together, the risk of a further setback in the lead-up to either game will be weighing heavily on both PSG and the French national team.

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