Antoine Griezmann says he ‘made a mistake’ leaving Atletico Madrid for Messi’s Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann bid farewell to the Atletico Madrid faithful in his final home appearance at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Sunday against Girona. In an emotional scene in front of a packed stadium, the French legend admitted that leaving the Colchoneros to join Lionel Messi‘s Barcelona had been “a mistake.”

Regarded at the time as one of the best players in the world and having already signed a contract extension, Griezmann completed a move to Barcelona in 2019 for €120 million. However, the anticipated partnership with Messi never truly clicked, and his two seasons at the club yielded only a Copa del Rey title in 2020-21, with disappointment in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

Taking the microphone and addressing the supporters from the center of the pitch in tears, Griezmann delivered a farewell speech that left no one unmoved: “First, thank you all for staying. This is incredible. Second, I know many forgave me, and some still haven’t: I ask for your forgiveness again. I didn’t realize the affection I had here; I was very young and, well, I made a mistake. I re-evaluated things and we did everything we could to come back and enjoy being here again.”

Despite more than a decade at the club, La Liga and the Champions League remain the two major honors that eluded Griezmann at Atletico. The irony is not lost on anyone that the Colchoneros‘ last La Liga title came in the 2020-21 season, the very campaign in which Griezmann was away in Barcelona.

Antoine Griezmann of Atletico de Madrid speaks to the crowd at the Metropolitano.

He reflected on that unfulfilled chapter with characteristic honesty, while making clear that the supporters’ love has meant everything to him. “I haven’t been able to bring a La Liga title or a Champions League, but this affection is worth more to me. I will carry it with me for the rest of my life. Now, yes, I’m finishing up. Fathers, mothers, uncles, aunts, thank you very much for bringing the kids here, to teach them that Atleti is the best thing in the world,” he stated.

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At Barcelona, Griezmann posted 35 goals and 17 assists across 102 appearances, a figure that stands in stark contrast to his legacy at Atletico, where he made 500 appearances, scored 212 goals as the club’s all-time leading scorer, and reached the milestone of 100 assists with his contribution against Girona on Sunday. Now 35, Griezmann will move on to MLS to continue his playing career.

Griezmann’s oath after Orlando City tenure

With one La Liga game remaining against Villarreal, Griezmann’s next chapter will take him to the East Coast to join Orlando City, where he will inevitably cross paths with Messi once more in a potential Florida Derby against Inter Miami. But once his days as a player are behind him, his commitment to Atletico remains unshaken.

Speaking in the press room following his on-field farewell, Griezmann made a heartfelt promise about his future: “When I finish in Orlando, I’m going to return here. To Madrid, to the club, and to win trophies from another side (of the game). Hopefully, someone better than me comes in and gives us the Champions League.“

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