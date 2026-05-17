Alessandro Bastoni may be far from Barcelona as Hansi Flick is reportedly unconvinced with the Italian defender

Despite Barcelona being crowned 2025-26 LaLiga champions, they have still suffered from major defensive issues. In search of greater solidity for next season, Alessandro Bastoni had emerged as the ideal solution to their problems. However, the Italian defender now appears to be moving away from Los Blaugranas, as Inter Milan are unwilling to sanction his sale. Alongside this, Hansi Flick supposedly has doubts about how well he would fit into the team.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, negotiations between Los Blaugranas and the Nerazzurri have cooled significantly in recent weeks due to a major gap in valuation. The Italian side reportedly values his departure at around €60 million (around $70 million), while the Spanish side are aiming for a deal well below that figure. In addition, Bastoni now appears close to renewing his contract, seemingly reconsidering the possibility of leaving the club.

Coupled with his high transfer price, head coach Hansi Flick is reportedly not fully convinced that Bastoni is the ideal solution for Barcelona’s defense. The German manager appears to have growing doubts about whether the Italian defender truly fits the team stylistically, as the technical characteristics that have allowed him to thrive at Inter Milan differ considerably from those required at Barcelona, according to Matteo Moretto, via X, formerly Twitter.

Alessandro Bastoni became one of the best defenders in the world while thriving in a three-man defensive system. Because of this structure, he usually benefits from greater support in defensive coverages and when dealing with individual mistakes. For that reason, he could struggle adapting to a two-center-back system, as he could have fewer defensive supports and could be left exposed by Barcelona’s aggressive high press.

Alessandro Bastoni of Inter Milan warms up prior to the UEFA Champions League.

Gerard Martin and Álvaro Cortes may become key for Barcelona plans

Throughout the season, Barcelona have been forced to make adjustments in their defensive line, as the departure of Iñigo Martínez left the team without a natural left-sided center back. In response, head coach Hansi Flick made a risky decision by trusting Gerard Martín in a defensive role. As a result, the team gained far more consistency and improved ball progression, with the youngster becoming a starter alongside Pau Cubarsí while also offering the versatility.

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After proving his differential talent, Gerard Martín now appears set to become the team’s starting left-sided defender alongside Pau Cubarsí, who could rotate with Eric García or Jules Koundé. As a homegrown player, the 23-year-old star would represent an ideal solution for the club, which could now consider allowing Ronald Araújo and Andreas Christensen to leave.

Alongside Gerard, Álvaro Cortés could also emerge as a backup solution after impressing during his debut against Deportivo Alavés. In addition, Hansi Flick has reportedly decided to include him in Barcelona’s 2026-27 preseason, where he will fight for a permanent place in the first team, according to Mundo Deportivo. With this in mind, Los Blaugranas may once again find the solution to their defensive problems within La Masia.