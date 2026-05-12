Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

FIFA’s new patch twist could give Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal unique 2026 World Cup advantage, with Christian Pulisic and USMNT receiving different treatment

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Christian Pulisic (left), Lionel Messi (center), and Lamine Yamal (right)
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic (left), Lionel Messi (center), and Lamine Yamal (right)

The countdown to the 2026 World Cup has already brought excitement around kits, stadiums, and superstar storylines, but a new detail could soon become one of the tournament’s most recognizable visual features. Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal, and Christian Pulisic are among the stars expected to wear a newly designed World Cup sleeve patch system that changes depending on a nation’s history and kit color.

According to reports from Footy Headlines and early mock-ups shared online, FIFA is preparing to introduce four different sleeve badge variations for the 2026 tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The change would mark one of the boldest visual redesigns FIFA has made to World Cup match apparel in recent years. For decades, World Cup sleeve patches have followed a relatively standard formula.

Every national team wore nearly identical tournament branding, with only small adjustments depending on jersey color. That tradition now appears set to change ahead of the biggest tournament ever staged. FIFA is reportedly introducing a system where the patch design will reflect both the color of a team’s shirt and whether the nation has previously won the World Cup.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

The source claims that teams that have never lifted the trophy will wear standard black-and-white variants, while former world champions will receive exclusive gold-themed badges. The reported design structure includes four different combinations. Nations wearing light-colored kits without a World Cup title would use a black background with a white logo, while teams in darker kits would wear a white patch with black branding.

2026 world cup sleeve badges

2026 World Cup sleeve badges

Meanwhile, countries with World Cup titles would receive a more prestigious version. Champions wearing lighter kits would use a gold patch with white details, while champions in darker shirts would receive a white patch featuring gold branding.

Advertisement

How the new patch could look on Messi, Yamal, and Pulisic

The concept has already sparked huge discussion online after mock-up images showed how the badges could appear on several of soccer’s biggest stars. Lionel Messi’s Argentina shirt would likely feature the champion-themed gold variation, reflecting the nation’s status as reigning world champion after the 2022 triumph in Qatar. The badge stands out sharply against La Albiceleste’s lighter shirt colors, giving the jersey a premium appearance.

Spain star Lamine Yamal would also wear the gold-edition patch because of La Roja’s World Cup success in 2010. Mock-ups suggest the badge creates a stronger contrast on Spain’s white kit and adds another layer of prestige to one of the fastest-rising stars.

2026 world cup sleeve badges

2026 World Cup sleeve badges on Pulisic, Modric, Messi, Yamal

Advertisement

Christian Pulisic and the United States national team, however, would wear the standard version because the country has never won the men’s World Cup. On the USMNT’s lighter shirt design, the patch is expected to feature a darker background with white tournament branding.

Croatia captain Luka Modric appears in another widely shared concept image. Since Croatia has never won the competition despite reaching the 2018 final and finishing third in 2022, the Balkan nation would also use the non-champion variant.

FIFA wants champions to stand out

The move would create a visible separation between former champions and nations still chasing their first title. If officially confirmed, this would be the first time FIFA has used a special tournament sleeve badge specifically to honor previous World Cup winners.

Advertisement
Paulo Dybala of Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Paulo Dybala of Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

That symbolic distinction could become one of the defining visuals of the 2026 competition. Fans have already compared the idea to championship badges used in club football, where title winners often wear exclusive gold logos or special crests.

The report indicates that the overall patch design will still feature the FIFA World Cup trophy alongside the “2026” branding, meaning the core identity remains familiar while the color variations add a fresh twist.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Christian Pulisic receives key recovery timeline ahead of Genoa fixture in Serie A as USMNT’s countdown to 2026 World Cup intensifies with 30 days to go

Christian Pulisic receives key recovery timeline ahead of Genoa fixture in Serie A as USMNT’s countdown to 2026 World Cup intensifies with 30 days to go

With only 30 days remaining before the start of the 2026 World Cup, concern has continued to grow around Christian Pulisic after the Milan star missed a crucial Serie A match at the weekend.

Christian Pulisic ruled out of AC Milan vs Atalanta with injury, raising USMNT World Cup concerns

Christian Pulisic ruled out of AC Milan vs Atalanta with injury, raising USMNT World Cup concerns

Christian Pulisic has been excluded from AC Milan's squad for the game against Atalanta due to a new muscular injury, setting the alarms for the USMNT ahead of the World Cup.

Christian Pulisic fires back with plan to silence critics after rare goal drought at Milan ahead of home 2026 World Cup with USMNT

Christian Pulisic fires back with plan to silence critics after rare goal drought at Milan ahead of home 2026 World Cup with USMNT

The Milan forward remains one of the biggest faces in American soccer, but questions surrounding his recent form have followed him into the final stretch of the season.

Christian Pulisic on edge as Milan faces major consequences without UEFA Champions League, and it could impact Massimiliano Allegri and Luka Modric too

Christian Pulisic on edge as Milan faces major consequences without UEFA Champions League, and it could impact Massimiliano Allegri and Luka Modric too

The pressure is beginning to rise around Christian Pulisic as Milan enters the final stretch of the Serie A season with little margin for error. Luka Modric and coach Massimiliano Allegri are also watching the situation closely.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo