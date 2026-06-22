Why is Austria’s Stefan Posch using a protective mask in the 2026 World Cup clash against Argentina?

Austria takes the pitch against Argentina on Monday, June 22, hunting for a positive result to secure a ticket into the knockout rounds of the 2026 World Cup. Among the starting eleven deployed by manager Ralf Rangnick, right-back Stefan Posch immediately drew the attention of the broadcast cameras due to a prominent protective face mask.

Posch is using a protective mask due to an injury he suffered in the first World Cup game against Jordan. There, the defender suffered a jaw fracture following a heavy blow, an injury that cast doubt on his availability against Argentina in a key match for Austria’s aspirations.

Despite the diagnosis, the defender managed to recover in record time and received medical clearance to play the match. However, he had to do so using special protection to avoid any complications in the affected area.

According to a diagnostic update posted by the Austrian Football Federation on their official X (formerly Twitter) account, immediate surgery will not be necessary for the defender. Besides, a “splint/guard is now being custom-made for the ÖFB national team player to support the further healing process.“

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Posch, a fundamental piece for Austria

After Austria missed out on the 2022 World Cup following a painful playoff defeat against Wales, the federation launched an aggressive rebuilding cycle with Posch emerging as a core pillar of the new era.

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Boasting an impressive international resume of five goals and eight assists in 54 career caps, Posch has completely locked down Austria’s starting right-back position since the Euro qualifiers in 2023. His versatility and physical presence have made him an indispensable asset in Rangnick’s high-pressing system, anchoring the defensive flank against the world’s elite wingers.