Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
2026 World Cup
Comments

Why is Austria’s Stefan Posch using a protective mask in the 2026 World Cup clash against Argentina?

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Stefan Posch of Austria.
© Alex Livesey/Getty ImagesStefan Posch of Austria.

Austria takes the pitch against Argentina on Monday, June 22, hunting for a positive result to secure a ticket into the knockout rounds of the 2026 World Cup. Among the starting eleven deployed by manager Ralf Rangnick, right-back Stefan Posch immediately drew the attention of the broadcast cameras due to a prominent protective face mask.

Posch is using a protective mask due to an injury he suffered in the first World Cup game against Jordan. There, the defender suffered a jaw fracture following a heavy blow, an injury that cast doubt on his availability against Argentina in a key match for Austria’s aspirations.

Despite the diagnosis, the defender managed to recover in record time and received medical clearance to play the match. However, he had to do so using special protection to avoid any complications in the affected area.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

According to a diagnostic update posted by the Austrian Football Federation on their official X (formerly Twitter) account, immediate surgery will not be necessary for the defender. Besides, a “splint/guard is now being custom-made for the ÖFB national team player to support the further healing process.

Tweet placeholder

Posch, a fundamental piece for Austria

After Austria missed out on the 2022 World Cup following a painful playoff defeat against Wales, the federation launched an aggressive rebuilding cycle with Posch emerging as a core pillar of the new era.

Advertisement
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Updates: Lionel Messi misses a penalty kick in the 2026 World Cup Group J game (0-0)

see also

Argentina vs Austria LIVE Updates: Lionel Messi misses a penalty kick in the 2026 World Cup Group J game (0-0)

Boasting an impressive international resume of five goals and eight assists in 54 career caps, Posch has completely locked down Austria’s starting right-back position since the Euro qualifiers in 2023. His versatility and physical presence have made him an indispensable asset in Rangnick’s high-pressing system, anchoring the defensive flank against the world’s elite wingers.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
‘We are Argentina and we will always look to win against any opponent,’ Messi says after record-breaking World Cup performance

‘We are Argentina and we will always look to win against any opponent,’ Messi says after record-breaking World Cup performance

Lionel Messi broke the silence after breaking the World Cup record of most goals scored in the competition, claiming "we are Argentina and we will always look to win against any opponent."

Lionel Messi equals rare World Cup record held by legends Just Fontaine and Jairzinho

Lionel Messi equals rare World Cup record held by legends Just Fontaine and Jairzinho

Lionel Messi continues writing history at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in a match filled with huge expectations, equalling Just Fontaine and Jairzinho's record during Argentina’s clash with Austria.

Lionel Messi breaks Miroslav Klose’s all-time World Cup goals record against Austria

Lionel Messi breaks Miroslav Klose’s all-time World Cup goals record against Austria

After a great collective play, Argentina star Lionel Messi opened the score against Austria and surpassed Miroslav Klose as the all-time World Cup top goalscorer.

Video: Lionel Messi misses penalty against Austria at the 2026 World Cup

Video: Lionel Messi misses penalty against Austria at the 2026 World Cup

Having the chance to open the score against Austria in the 2026 World Cup, Argentina star Lionel Messi failed a penalty kick.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo