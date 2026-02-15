How to watch Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL WHAT Liga MX WHEN 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT • Sunday, February 15, 2026 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network, Univision, TUDN, Amazon Prime Video and ViX STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

Two Liga MX heavyweights are set for a pivotal showdown as Cruz Azul host Tigres UANL in a matchup that could shake up the top of the table. Both sides enter level on 10 points, separated only by goal difference, with Tigres holding sixth place and Cruz Azul right behind in seventh.

Cruz Azul are looking to rebound after a 1-1 draw against Toluca, and a return home could provide the spark they need to climb the standings. Tigres, meanwhile, understand the magnitude of the moment and arrive determined to grab a statement road win that would strengthen their position among the league’s early title contenders.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream , you can watch Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

