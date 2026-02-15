Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Liga MX
Comments

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Amaury Morales of Cruz Azul
© Rodrigo Oropeza/Getty ImagesAmaury Morales of Cruz Azul
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL
WHAT Liga MX
WHEN 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT • Sunday, February 15, 2026
WHERE DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network, Univision, TUDN, Amazon Prime Video and ViX
STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

Two Liga MX heavyweights are set for a pivotal showdown as Cruz Azul host Tigres UANL in a matchup that could shake up the top of the table. Both sides enter level on 10 points, separated only by goal difference, with Tigres holding sixth place and Cruz Azul right behind in seventh.

Cruz Azul are looking to rebound after a 1-1 draw against Toluca, and a return home could provide the spark they need to climb the standings. Tigres, meanwhile, understand the magnitude of the moment and arrive determined to grab a statement road win that would strengthen their position among the league’s early title contenders.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
Advertisement
DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
DirecTV Stream soccer schedule
Advertisement
SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

Advertisement
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Chivas vs Club America in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

How to watch Chivas vs Club America in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

Chivas Guadalajara face Club America for a Matchday 6 clash in the Liga MX Clausura 2026 calendar. Below, you’ll find all the essential information for this showdown, including kickoff times and complete TV and streaming options available across the USA.

How to watch Club America vs Monterrey in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

How to watch Club America vs Monterrey in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

Club America receive Monterrey on Matchday 5 of the Liga MX Clausura 2026. USA fans can find all the essential details here, including kickoff times and complete TV and streaming information to catch the action live.

How to watch Club America vs Necaxa in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

How to watch Club America vs Necaxa in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

Club America host Necaxa on Matchday 4 of the Liga MX Clausura 2026. Below is a complete preview of the contest, featuring kickoff information and comprehensive TV and streaming options for viewers in the USA

Portugal boss Martinez makes bold claim on Cristiano Ronaldo’s retirement timeline ahead of 2026 World Cup

Portugal boss Martinez makes bold claim on Cristiano Ronaldo’s retirement timeline ahead of 2026 World Cup

With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez made a bold claim over Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement timeline.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo