Portugal boss Martinez makes bold claim on Cristiano Ronaldo’s retirement timeline ahead of 2026 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo, amid the turmoil surrounding his boycott of the Saudi Pro League, recently turned 41. But despite his age, expectations remain high about his chances of making history and further extending his legacy. With the 2026 World Cup as his ultimate goal, Portugal head coach Roberto Martínez made a bold claim about the forward legend’s retirement timeline.

Back in November at the World Tourism Summit in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo said the upcoming World Cup in North America will be the last time fans see him in the prestigious tournament. Once that happens, questions about a potential retirement will naturally intensify, even though he continues to show strong form.

In an interview with BBC reporter Kelly Somers, Martinez was asked how long he believes Ronaldo can keep scoring goals for Portugal, and the Spaniard gave a candid response: “Well, we got all the stats. If you were going to analyse a player that is dropping at physical level, that’s not the case. His physical stats are of a player that could go on and on and on.”

Ronaldo’s national-team coach then shared his view on when the superstar might call it quits. “I think it’s more a question of when he’ll feel that is the right time. I think he’s a player that is very critical with himself. When he doesn’t see that he can help the team, he’ll be the one that will decide when to stop,” Martinez added.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Roberto Martinez, Manager of Portugal.

Martinez on coaching Ronaldo

After the surprising elimination at the 2022 World Cup against Morocco (widely expected to be Ronaldo’s last) the Portuguese Football Federation appointed former Belgium manager Roberto Martinez as head coach. The Spaniard has revitalized the national team, and with Ronaldo as captain, he has overseen 36 matches, recording 27 wins, three draws, and six defeats, while also winning the 2025 UEFA Nations League.

During that stretch, Ronaldo has not only captained the team but also maintained top form. Asked what it’s like to coach the Portuguese icon, Martinez offered a sincere answer: “Very easy, because of his high standards, his expectations of how the work should be done and his commitment to the game. He truly is an example of what you should do to represent Portugal and the national team. And now he’s adapted, obviously, after 21 years in the national team – he’s adjusted.“

Martinez also addressed the striker’s role within the squad. “He’s a goalscorer, he’s an important player for us, and it’s the player that he is now that is important for me. As a national team coach, a player that has scored 25 goals in the last 30 international games… it’s not that he’s playing because of what he’s done in the past, it’s what he’s done now,” he said, emphasizing that Ronaldo’s place in the team is justified not just by his legendary status but by his performances on the field.