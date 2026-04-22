How to watch Atlas vs Tigres UANL in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Atlas vs Tigres UANL on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Atlas vs Tigres UANL WHAT Liga MX WHEN 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT • Wednesday, April 22, 2026 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

With postseason spots on the line in Liga MX, this matchup delivers high stakes as Atlas and Tigres UANL enter level on 21 points and battling for position near the playoff cut line. Atlas, currently seventh, control their own destiny but likely needs wins in their final two matches.

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Tigres, right on their heels with identical points, understand that a victory here followed by another strong result could punch their ticket to the postseason. Expect a playoff-like atmosphere as both sides chase a defining result that could shape their seasons.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream , you can watch Atlas vs Tigres UANL and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

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DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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