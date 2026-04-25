How to watch Club America vs Atlas in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Club America vs Atlas on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Club America vs Atlas WHAT Liga MX WHEN 11:00pm ET / 8:00pm PT • Saturday, April 25, 2025 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream,Peacock Premium, Telemundo, Universo and FOX Deportes STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With the postseason on the line, this matchup carries massive implications for both sides. Riding the momentum of a 3-2 win over Leon, Club America have put itself in strong position to lock in a top-eight berth, but the margin for error remains razor-thin—anything short of at least a draw could spell elimination.

Atlas enter with an even tighter grip on survival; while they currently sit in a qualifying spot, only a victory guarantees their place, as any dropped points could see them fall out of contention, setting the stage for a high-pressure, winner-take-all showdown you won’t want to miss.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Club America vs Atlas and tons more Liga MX games with a 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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