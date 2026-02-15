AC Milan risk losing Christian Pulisic as Premier League team reportedly takes firm stance on USMNT star signing

With the arrival of Massimiliano Allegri, AC Milan have managed to reach an impressive level of competitiveness. With just one defeat in Serie A, they remain in constant contention for the top spot in the league. In this run, Christian Pulisic has been key, delivering both in terms of goals and creativity. As a result, the future of the USMNT star appears set to change soon, as a Premier League side seems to be taking firm steps to secure his signing.

According to CaughtOffside, Manchester United are determined to sign Christian Pulisic for the 2026–27 season, viewing him as an ideal addition due to his attacking versatility as he can operate as a right or left winger, a second striker, or even a center forward. However, the USMNT star remains under contract with AC Milan until 2027, with a unilateral option extending it to 2028, meaning that any potential departure would not be straightforward.

Even though Pulisic is a cornerstone at AC Milan, they are not entirely opposed to his potential departure. The Italian side is willing to sell the USMNT star for a fee in the range of $83–95 million, potentially making it one of the highest transfers in the club’s history, as reported by CaughtOffside. With the proceeds, AC Milan could look to rebuild the roster, targeting the midfield and forward line as clear priorities for the 2026–27 season.

As a key player for Massimiliano Allegri, Christian Pulisic’s continuity is a priority for the coach. However, AC Milan are adopting a cautious approach to the USMNT star’s contract renewal, prioritizing extensions for players whose contracts expire in 2027. It does not imply a lack of urgency but shows their aim to build a competitive roster capable of bringing out Pulisic’s best and preventing the physical overload he has often experienced.

Not only Man United: Pulisic sparks Premier League race

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Christian Pulisic has been surrounded by interest from several clubs due to his outstanding form. Scoring 10 goals in 21 matches, he has caught the attention of Manchester United. However, Liverpool and Arsenal are also reportedly monitoring a potential move. Alongside them, Tottenham Hotspur have joined the list of interested sides, as the possible arrival of Mauricio Pochettino would make his signing a priority, according to CaughtOffside.

Pulisic’s 2026 World Cup performance could define his future

With the 2026 World Cup just a few months away, AC Milan could decide not to listen to any offers for Christian Pulisic, choosing instead to wait for his performances with the United States men’s national soccer team to raise his value in the transfer market. In case he shines at the World Cup, he could attract the attention of multiple clubs or significantly boost his market value, making this potentially the most important tournament of his career.