How to watch Club America vs Toluca in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Club America vs Toluca on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Club America vs Toluca WHAT Liga MX WHEN 11:00pm ET / 8:00pm PT • Saturday, April 18, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream,CBS Sports Network, Univision, TUDN and ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With the regular season winding down in Liga MX, the stakes couldn’t be more different as Toluca and Club America square off in a matchup loaded with urgency. Toluca enter the contest sitting on 27 points, chasing Chivas by four and running out of runway, making every remaining fixture critical if they hope to close the gap at the top.

On the other sideline, America are coming off a derby stalemate against Cruz Azul that kept them inside the playoff picture—for now—but with their top-eight position far from secure, anything less than three points here could put their postseason hopes in real danger.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Club America vs Toluca and tons more Liga MX games with a 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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