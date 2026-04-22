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How to watch Necaxa vs Chivas in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Hugo Camberos of Chivas
© Simon Barber/Getty ImagesHugo Camberos of Chivas
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Necaxa vs Chivas on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Necaxa vs Chivas
WHAT Liga MX
WHEN 11:00pm ET / 8:00pm PT • Wednesday, April 22, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream,CBS Sports Network, Univision and TUDN
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The stakes couldn’t be higher as Necaxa enter this clash with their season hanging by a thread, sitting on just 17 points and needing a victory to keep even the slimmest playoff hopes alive. With no margin for error left, every minute becomes critical for a squad desperate to stay in the race.

Meanwhile, Chivas hold control at the top of the table with 34 points, but the job isn’t finished yet—two more wins will guarantee them the No. 1 seed without relying on outside results. It sets up a high-pressure showdown where one side is fighting for survival and the other wants to clinch the first place.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Necaxa vs Chivas and tons more Liga MX games with a 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

More resources

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Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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