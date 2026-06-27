How to watch Croatia vs Ghana in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Croatia vs Ghana on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Croatia vs Ghana WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 5:00pm ET / 2:00pm PT • Saturday, June 27, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FS1, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Croatia enters this final group stage match with a sense of urgency. After a disappointing loss to England, the veteran squad secured a narrow 1-0 victory against Panama, a result that kept their qualification hopes alive but exposed their struggles in the final third. Sitting on three points, Zlatko Dalić‘s side knows that anything less than a victory could send them home, placing immense pressure on their experienced core to deliver a decisive performance.

Ghana, meanwhile, is in a much stronger position after a masterclass in defensive resilience earned them a goalless draw against England. With four points, the Black Stars control their own destiny and understand that a single point will guarantee their first trip to the knockout rounds since 2010. This clash in Philadelphia sets up a classic tactical battle: Croatia‘s desperate need for a win against Ghana‘s disciplined and determined defensive strategy.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The tournament trajectories of these two nations could not be more different. Croatia, a perennial contender, has looked uncharacteristically vulnerable, struggling to convert possession into clear-cut chances and relying on individual moments of quality. Their expected goals (xG) tally of just 1.18 across two games highlights an offense that is yet to find its rhythm. In contrast, Ghana has overperformed expectations by embracing a pragmatic, defense-first identity under manager Carlos Queiroz, effectively neutralizing a potent England attack.

The tactical clash will be defined by Croatia‘s possession against Ghana‘s compact 4-5-1 low block. Expect Luka Modrić and Mateo Kovačić to dictate the tempo, patiently probing for openings against a Ghanaian side that is content to concede the ball and absorb pressure. Ghana’s game plan will revolve around frustrating Croatia and springing rapid counter-attacks, using the pace of their forwards to exploit any space left behind the Croatian defense. The match will be won or lost in Croatia’s ability to break down this disciplined defensive wall.

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Motivation is crystal clear for both teams. For Croatia, this is a must-win fixture; a loss means elimination, and a draw leaves their fate in the hands of others. This urgency will force them to take offensive risks. For Ghana, the objective is simple: avoid defeat. A draw mathematically secures their spot in the next round, meaning they have no incentive to open up and abandon the defensive shape that has been so successful for them thus far.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

This group stage finale marks the first-ever competitive meeting between Croatia and Ghana. With no historical data to draw upon from previous encounters, both teams will be stepping into uncharted territory, adding an extra layer of unpredictability to this high-stakes match.

However, we can look at their respective records against continental opposition. Croatia has an excellent history against African teams at the tournament, remaining undefeated with a record of three wins and one draw. Their goal difference in those four matches is a dominant 8-1. Their most recent clash was a 2-1 victory over Morocco in the third-place match of the 2022 competition.

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Ghana‘s record against European nations is more balanced, with two wins, two draws, and four losses in eight matches. Their goalless draw against England on matchday two demonstrated their ability to compete with Europe’s elite. While past trends favor Croatia, Ghana’s recent defensive performances suggest they are more than capable of bucking that trend.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers have nearly full-strength squads to choose from for this decisive group stage showdown, with tactical continuity expected to be a key theme.

Croatia enters the match with no reported injuries or suspensions. Manager Zlatko Dalić is likely to reward Ante Budimir with a start up front after his game-winning goal against Panama. The formidable midfield duo of Luka Modrić and Mateo Kovačić will continue to orchestrate the play, tasked with unlocking a stubborn Ghanaian defense.

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Ghana’s only concern is a minor doubt over goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi, but Carlos Queiroz is expected to name an unchanged starting eleven from the side that held England. The team’s defensive cohesion in their 4-5-1 system has been their greatest asset, and Queiroz will rely on that same disciplined structure, with Thomas Partey shielding the backline and Jordan Ayew leading the attack.

Croatia Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Livakovic; Gvardiol, Pongracic, Sutalo, Stanisic; Modric, Kovacic; Perisic, Baturina, Pasalic; Budimir.

This lineup emphasizes Croatia‘s strengths in midfield, aiming for total control of possession. With Budimir providing a central focus in attack, wingers Ivan Perisic and Marco Pasalic will be crucial in creating chances and stretching Ghana‘s compact formation.

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Ghana Projected XI (4-5-1):

Asare; Mensah, Adjetey, Opoku, Senaya; Partey; Semenyo, Yirenkyi, Sibo, Williams; Ayew.

This formation is built to frustrate opponents. The five-man midfield is designed to clog passing lanes and deny space, while Thomas Partey‘s defensive work will be vital. The game plan relies on maintaining defensive shape and using the speed of players like Iñaki Williams on the counter.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Croatia vs Ghana live stream on Fubo. The platform is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, computers, and mobile devices.

In addition to this match, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other soccer competitions, including LaLiga, Liga MX, and other games from the 2026 tournament.

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The service is available for a monthly fee of $14,99, providing comprehensive coverage of world soccer.

SEE MORE: Schedule of World Cup games on US TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.