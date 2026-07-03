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How far have Ghana advanced in the World Cup? All-time historical records and best finishes

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Caleb Yirenkyi #3 of Ghana celebrates a goal.
© Getty ImagesCaleb Yirenkyi #3 of Ghana celebrates a goal.

Ghana have advanced to the knockout rounds of the 2026 World Cup, and the Black Stars will now try to recreate the tournament run that remains the high-water mark for African soccer at the World Cup, a campaign that came agonizingly close to making history altogether.

This year’s tournament marks Ghana‘s fifth trip to the World Cup, following previous appearances in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022. The West Africans didn’t make their debut until Germany 2006, having missed out on qualification, and at times boycotted the process, for decades before finally breaking through.

Ghana’s Group L campaign in 2026 had its ups and downs. Carlos Queiroz’s men opened with a 1-0 win over Panama, followed it with a goalless draw against England, and then fell 2-1 to Croatia in their closing match, a result that still left them with four points and a place among the tournament’s best third-placed teams.

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Ghana’s best World Cup campaign

Ghana’s finest hour on the World Cup stage came in 2010, when the Black Stars reached the quarterfinals, becoming just the third African nation in history to do so, joining Cameroon and Senegal.

Asamoah Gyan of Ghana celebrates a goal during the 2014 World Cup. (Getty Images)

Asamoah Gyan of Ghana celebrates a goal during the 2014 World Cup. (Getty Images)

Milovan Rajevac’s side advanced from the group stage in South Africa before beating the United States 2-1 in extra time in the Round of 16, sealed by an Asamoah Gyan winner.

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Their run then produced one of the most dramatic matches in World Cup history: a 1-1 draw with Uruguay through 120 minutes, ended in the final seconds of extra time when Luis Suarez deliberately handled the ball on the goal line to deny Ghana a certain winning goal.

Gyan missed the resulting penalty, and Uruguay went on to win the ensuing shootout, denying Ghana the chance to become the first African nation ever to reach a World Cup semifinal.

Ghana’s overall World Cup record

Including their ongoing 2026 campaign (before their Round of 32 clash vs Colombia), Ghana have played 18 World Cup matches all-time, winning 6, drawing 3, and losing 9, scoring 20 goals while conceding 25.

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