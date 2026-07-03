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Is James Rodriguez playing? Colombia vs Ghana confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Rodriguez is expected to start
© Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesRodriguez is expected to start

The final match of the Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup should provide another tough battle as Colombia and Ghana fight for a place in the Round of 16, with James Rodríguez ready to start.

While qualification was certainly possible, not many expected Colombia to be in this position because they were drawn into the same group as Portugal. That was not a problem, however, as they won the group after drawing with Portugal in the final match following victories over Uzbekistan and DR Congo.

It was a different journey for Ghana, who began the tournament strongly but are no longer carrying the same confidence they had built. A late victory over Panama was followed by a draw with England that secured their place in the knockout stage with a match to spare, but they then lost to Croatia and finished third.

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Colombia vs Ghana lineups

For this match, Néstor Lorenzo opted for this lineup for Colombia: Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica, Puerta, Lerma, Jhon Arias, Rodriguez, Cordoba and Diaz.

Semenyo is a player to follow (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Semenyo is a player to follow (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Manager Carlos Queiroz preferred this lineup for Ghana: Ati-Zigi; Mensah, Opoku, Senaya, Luckassen, Partey, Sibo, Yirenki, Semenyo, Ayew and Williams.

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How Colombia’s win, draw, or loss vs Ghana could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

see also

How Colombia’s win, draw, or loss vs Ghana could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

Their next match

The winner of this match will play Switzerland on July 7 after the Europeans defeated Algeria 2-0 in the Round of 32.

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