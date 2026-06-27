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What is Colombia’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Portugal?

Martin Zendron

By Martin Zendron

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Colombia players pose for a team photograph.
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesColombia players pose for a team photograph.

Colombia holds the 11th position in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking as the squad enters the final stages of the 2026 World Cup group phase. According to the official statistical index published by FIFA, the South American side commands a baseline of 1,727.42 points.

This placement follows a highly consistent qualification cycle in CONMEBOL under head coach Nestor Lorenzo. The matchday opponent represents one of the highest-seeded teams in the entire tournament structure. Portugal occupies the 8th spot globally with 1,766.74 points.

This creates a statistical gap of only three places on the international ladder ahead of the Group K kickoff.

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Group K leaderboard context

The positioning of both nations dictates the mathematical stakes of this fixture. The official point baselines establish Portugal as the theoretical favorite, but Colombia’s on-field performance in Group K has already disrupted basic paper predictions.

The table below outlines the global rankings and points for the Group K field:

Group K global metrics

CountryFIFA RankPointsGoal difference
Colombia11th6+3
Portugal8th4+5
DR Congo46th1-1
Uzbekistan57th0-7

Historical data and algorithm mechanics

A review of Colombia’s historical trajectory highlights the team’s long-term recovery. The nation recorded its lowest structural floor in June 2011, dropping to 49th globally. Conversely, the team reached its highest competitive peak during the summer of 2018, climbing to 3rd in the world following consecutive knockout-stage appearances.

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The mathematical structure of the FIFA ranking system provides distinct leverage to lower-ranked teams in head-to-head matches. Because the algorithm calculates weight based on the rank proximity of the opponents, Colombia stands to gain a significant coefficient increase with a victory or a draw.

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